VTF&W
Yankee show
ESSEX JUNCTION — The annual Yankee Sportsman’s Classic show will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at Champlain Valley Expo in Essex Junction. Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department invites the public to visit their exhibits and attend their seminars at the show. The 2023 hunting, fishing and trapping lawbooks will be available, as well as purchase of 2023 licenses. Visit yankeeclassic.net for more information.
BUSINESS
Pinello-White promoted
BERLIN — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont has promoted Margaret Pinello-White to the newly created role of chief administrative officer. Her 14 years with the Blue Cross have included serving as a human resources specialist, a worksite health and wellness coordinator, benefits manager, and most recently, the director of human resources and facilities. In her new role, Pinello-White oversees claims, mail and document management, payment integrity, audit, human resources, learning and organizational development, and facilities.
She earned her bachelor’s degree from Vermont Technical College and a master’s degree in business administration with a focus in organizational leadership from Norwich University. She has participated in the Vermont Leadership Institute and is currently working on a degree in mediation from Champlain College’s Center for Mediation and Dialogue. Pinello-White is also a senior certified professional in the Society for Human Resource Management. She has volunteered with the Green Mountain United Way for 10 years.
AROUND VT
Call to artists
HUNTINGTON — “Spark!” is the Birds of Vermont Museum’s 2023 art show seeking works showing a “spark” moment that fueled a lifelong love of birds and birding. Up to three works of art in almost any media, by new or returning artists, of any age, may be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 20. For more details, email museum@birdsofvermont.org or call 802-434-2167.
AROUND TOWN
Chester eventsPoetry — Series II of the Stone Village Poetry Experience features Poetry Slams on Jan. 12, Feb. 9, March 9, and Poetry Workshops on Jan. 26 and Feb. 23. Sessions start at 7 p.m. in the Social Hall at the First Universalist Parish, 211 North St. in Chester’s Stone Village. Email tuckerman@terrigenous.com for more information.
Soup to Nuts — The First Universalist Parish of Chester will also hold a community soup fundraiser from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. At $15 per meal, the menu includes soup or chili, salad, crusty bread, nuts, beverage and dessert. Contact chestervtuu@gmail.com for more information.
Exhibit opening
RUTLAND — The Chaffee Art Center invites the community to the opening reception of its new exhibit, “Celebrating Black History,” from 5 to 7 p.m., Jan. 13, at 16 South Main St. in Rutland. There is no charge for admittance; a donation would be appreciated.
Chaffee artist members will have work on display and for sale such as fine art, photography, sculptures and more throughout the mansion, as well as in the Gallery Shoppe. This exhibit will be on display from Jan. 13 until March 3. Winter hours are from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday; from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; private appointments available by request.
MLK weekend
WOODSTOCK — Billings Farm & Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 14 to 16, Martin Luther King Jr. Day Weekend. Event highlights include “A Time for Justice,” an award-winning documentary; a film tribute to tennis star Arthur Ashe; crafts, scavenger hunt, children’s story time; meet a Jersey cow; snowshoe or ski along the Ottauquechee River; horse-drawn wagon. Visit www.billingsfarm.org for more details.
