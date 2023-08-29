AROUND TOWN
Library fundraiser
PAWLET — The Pawlet Public Library announces its fall fundraiser, “Root for the Library Raffle,” from now through Oct. 3 when the drawing will be held. Raffle items are valued at $100 or more. Raffle tickets are $25 each or $100 for five. Participants can browse the raffle item list at www.pawletpubliclibrary.com and download tickets to mail in. They can also visit the library Tuesday through Saturday when the building is open at 141 School St., Pawlet, to view items and purchase tickets.
Sobriety check
The Rutland County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies will be conducting sobriety checkpoints this week through the Labor Day weekend. The public is reminded not to drive impaired and to make sure you watch your speed, eliminate distraction and wear your seat belt.
USPS
U.S. Postal Service employees statewide will celebrate Labor Day as all Post Offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 4, when there will be no delivery of mail, with the exception of guaranteed overnight parcels. Full retail and delivery services will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
If considering a new career or looking for work, visit www.usps.com/careers and search, by state, for available jobs near you or stop by the USPS facility from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 29, or from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 30, at 8 New England Drive in Essex Junction, for application process information.
BUSINESS
Business startups
RUTLAND — StartUp Rutland business incubator located at The Hub CoWorks will offer “How to Start and Grow a Successful Business,” a program with two opportunities for current or would-be small business owners to create their business plan with a focus on positive cash flow. The opportunities include a six-session course and juried panels to refine their business plans.
The program’s cost is: Nonmembers, $249.99 for the six-session course and $40/person for each additional juried panel beyond the first presentation; Hub members, $199.99 for the six-session course and $30/person for each additional juried panel beyond the first presentation.
The first session begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, continuing every Tuesday until the last class on Oct. 10. For more information, visit rutlandvermont.com/the-hub-coworks or email sarah@rutlandeconomy.com or call 802-549-6139.
AROUND VT
Student safety
The American Red Cross Northern New England Region offers ways to help make sure your student is safe as they head back to school for the upcoming year.
— If your student rides a bus to school, they should plan to get to their bus stop early and stand away from the curb while waiting for the bus to arrive.
— Students should board the bus only after it has come to a complete stop and the driver or attendant has instructed them to get on.
— All students should stay in clear view of the bus driver and never walk behind the bus.
— Cross the street at the corner, obey traffic signals and stay in the crosswalk.
— Never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.
— If children go to school in a car, they should always wear a seat belt. Younger children should use car seats or booster seats until the lap-shoulder belt fits properly (typically for children ages 8-12 and over 4’9”), and ride in the back seat until they are at least 13 years old.
— If a teenager is going to drive to school, parents should mandate that they use seat belts. Drivers should not use their cell phone to text or make calls and avoid eating or drinking while driving.
— Some students ride their bike to school. They should always wear a helmet and ride on the right, in the same direction as the traffic is going.
— When children are walking to school, they should only cross the street at an intersection, and use a route along which the school has placed crossing guards.
— Parents should walk young children to school, along with children taking new routes or attending new schools, at least for the first week to ensure they know how to get there safely. Arrange for students to walk to school with a friend or classmate.
Drivers should slow down, know that yellow flashing lights indicate the bus is getting ready to stop and motorists should slow down and be prepared to stop. Red flashing lights and an extended stop sign indicate the bus is stopped and children are getting on or off. Motorists must stop when they are behind a bus, meeting the bus or approaching an intersection where a bus is stopped. Motorists following or traveling alongside a school bus must also stop until the red lights have stopped flashing, the stop arm is withdrawn, and all children have reached safety. This includes two and four-lane highways. If physical barriers such as grassy medians, guide rails or concrete median barriers separate oncoming traffic from the bus, motorists in the opposing lanes may proceed without stopping. Do not proceed until all the children have reached a place of safety.
Know what the emergency plan is at your child’s school in case a disaster or an unforeseen event occurs. Develop a family emergency plan so everyone will know who to contact and where to go if something happens while children are at school and parents are at work. Details are available at redcross.org/prepare.
Learn and practice first aid and CPR skills by taking a course so you can help save a life. Download the free Red Cross First Aid app for instant access to information on handling the most common first-aid emergencies whether it be before, during or after school. You can find it by searching for “American Red Cross” in your app store or at redcross.org/apps.
