COLLEGE NEWS
Free for students
SHELBURNE — Shelburne Museum welcomes college students as they return to school with free admission on Saturdays throughout September. Present a valid college ID at the entrance, and college students can explore the museum’s 45-acre campus, a 10-minute drive south of Burlington, also located along the Green Mountain Transit line #6. Visit www.shelburnemuseum.org for more information.
Exercise science
NORTHFIELD — Norwich University announced its Exercise Science Program has received national accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP). Norwich’s Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science has three professional-preparation tracks. The program prepares students for careers including work with tactical athletes (such as military personnel and firefighters), sports athletes, and clinical populations (such as cardiac rehabilitation). Visit www.norwich.edu/programs/exercise-science for more information.
AROUND TOWN
Audubon walk
WEST RUTLAND — All are welcome to join birders for the monthly West Rutland Marsh Monitoring Walk on Aug. 26 in this Audubon Important Bird Area. Go the entire 4-mile loop, or go halfway. Meet at 7 a.m. at the marsh boardwalk kiosk on Marble Street. Email birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org for more information.
Bow shoot
PITTSFORD — The Mendon Fish & Game Club will hold their annual 3D bow shoot for all archery enthusiasts from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at 3547 Chittenden Road. Cost is $15 for Day One, $10 for Day Two; children age 12 and younger, $10.
Directions from Rutland City to the shoot are: At the intersection of routes 4 and 7, take Route 4 east for 4 miles. Turn left at Sugar & Spice Restaurant onto Meadow Lake Drive. Go 1 mile to Chittenden Road. Turn right and Mendon Fish & Game Club is on the left. For more information, call 802-773-4118.
Plant walk
POULTNEY — Join Poultney Mettowee Natural Resources Conservation District from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 26, rain or shine, for a Plant ID Walking Workshop at the Lewis Deane Nature Preserve in Poultney. Parking for the preserve is at 934 Endless Brook Road in Poultney.
The workshop will focus on the basics of plant identification and local ecology. All ages are welcome. Participants should be prepared for outdoor activities including light hiking; bring rain gear, sunscreen, bug spray, etc., as appropriate. Email sadie@pmnrcd.org for more information.
AROUND VT
Initiative honor
RANDOLPH — The four members of the Vermont Declaration of Inclusion Initiative received the Vermont Community Leadership Award for their work to bring the declaration to all 247 communities in Vermont. The award was presented Aug. 15 at Vermont Council on Rural Development’s 2023 Vermont Community Summit at the Vermont State University Randolph campus.
Given to highlight the work of community members who epitomize the best spirit of local community service, who volunteer their time, and who have made their community better, the award is given to Norm Cohen, Bob Harnish, Barbara Noyes Pulling and Al Wakefield — all from the Rutland area. Harnish and Wakefield got the initiative going in 2020 when they decided to begin asking every community in Vermont to adopt and implement the Declaration of Inclusion.
As of July 25, 116 towns statewide have adopted the declaration; more than 70% of Vermont residents live in those towns. The Vermont Chamber of Commerce, Vermont League of Cities and Towns, Vermont Interfaith Action and various local diversity committees are among its supporters. The goals are the same for every community: to raise awareness of the positive effects diversity can have on our communities, to tell the world that Vermont welcomes all people, and to build a stronger future for Vermont by attracting people with myriad skills and traditions to live, work and raise families here.
Cultural grants
The Patrick Leahy Lake Champlain Basin Program seeks pre-proposals for projects and programs to protect, restore, interpret and showcase the historical resources and cultural heritage of the Champlain Valley and the Lake Champlain Basin, supporting the Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership. Grants will be offered in two categories:
— Special programs. These large grants up to $40,000 will serve the Making of Nations Interpretive Theme to encourage multi-jurisdictional or regional projects that interpret, highlight and support marking the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution in 2025.
— Core programs: Smaller grants up to $9,000 will also support the interpretive theme or provide internships, museum collection improvements, and focus on local history in 2025.
Applicants may submit multiple pre-proposals for each category. The submission deadline is Oct. 9. Visit champlainvalleynhp.org/resources/grants for more information.
BUSINESS
RSV vaccine
Beginning in September, appointments can be made with Kinney Drugs pharmacists to provide RSV vaccines to adults age 60 and older in Vermont and New York state. Respiratory syncytial virus is a common respiratory virus that typically causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Infants and older adults are at increased risk for serious illness and complications from RSV.
As seniors prepare for the fall season, they should receive a flu vaccine, updated COVID-19 vaccine, and RSV vaccine. Kinney Drugs also has high-dose flu vaccines for those age 65 and older. Visit KinneyDrugs.com for more information.
Fort Ti venue
TICONDEROGA, N.Y. — Fort Ticonderoga is now hosting private events, including weddings, meetings and other celebrations. Visit www.fortticonderoga.org or call 518-585-2821 for more information.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)