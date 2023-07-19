COLLEGE NEWS
The following local students earned bachelor’s degrees from the University of Vermont:
Brandon — Evelyn Bart, Theatre; Samuel Buswell, Environmental Sciences; Ella Chaney, Biology; Meghan Chaney, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Nathan Claessens, Civil Engineering; Sophie Markowski, Health Sciences.
Castleton — Patrick Finnegan, Forestry.
Chittenden — Christian Rhodes, Computer Science.
Danby — Jacob Wallenius-Duda, Health Sciences.
Leicester — Dylan Mackie, Business Administration.
North Clarendon — Mazie Hayden, Health and Society; Samuel Hayden, Art History.
Orwell — Riley Ochs, Animal Sciences.
Pawlet — Lillie Berkhout, Early Childhood Preschool; Emma Bryant, Molecular Genetics; Ashley Maynes, Public Communication; Brendan Sullivan, Parks, Recreation and Tourism.
Pittsfield — Mikayla Stolar, cum laude, Neuroscience.
Pittsford — Danis Ly, Mathematics; Reilly Shannon, Parks, Recreation and Tourism.
Proctor — Sarah Pecor, Political Science.
Rochester — Samantha Paige, Biological Science.
Rutland — Brianna Beauchamp, Professional Nursing; Mary Ettori, Exercise Science; Kate Gilmond, Social Work; Taylor Krupp, Elementary Education K-6; William Li, Computer Science; Eliza Ligon, cum laude, Art History and an individually designed program; Emma Murphy, Psychological Science; Ryan Murphy, Mechanical Engineering; Ethan Notte, Exercise Science; Lucas Pencak, cum laude, Business Administration; Benjamin Simpson, History; Artur Smiechowski, Biomedical Engineering; Greta Solsaa, cum laude, Global Studies; Carter Visicaro, Art Education.
Tinmouth — Noah Patry, Mathematics.
Wallingford — Spencer Ahearn, Economics; Emilie Boulette, Sociology; Aidan Steenbergen, cum laude, Microbiology; Gabriana Whipple, Political Science.
West Rutland — Noah Logan, Electrical Engineering; Mia Murphy, Economics.
AROUND VT
Safe clean up
Cleaning up and disposing of items damaged by floodwaters is a painstaking task, remember to:
— Wear gloves and other protective equipment.
— Avoid dangerous and contaminated floodwaters.
— Take frequent breaks and ask for help.
— Contact your Solid Waste District or town at www.802recycles.com to learn about household hazardous waste services. Flood-damaged appliances, electronics, batteries and tires can be brought to most local transfer stations for safe disposal and recycling.
— Avoid dumping or spilling hazardous materials on the ground or into the water.
— Safely store hazardous items until they can be disposed of properly.
— Keep these items separate from trash: Dangerous wastes such as toxics, pesticides, explosives, gasoline, oil, pool chemicals, acids, drain cleaner, fireworks, flares, ammo, unprotected “sharps;” appliances such as refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, washers, dryers, scrap metal; mercury products such as fluorescent bulbs, thermostats, thermometers; hazardous waste of oil, brake cleaner, other toxic car products, paint, stain, varnish, paint thinner/stripper, propane cylinders, other gas cylinders, batteries and electronics, tires.
For more information, visit ANR.Vermont.gov/Flood.
VOSHA advice
Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration offer these important things to remember during floodwater recovery and cleanup:
— Carbon monoxide exposure. When using gas- and diesel-powered generators, it is crucial to operate them outdoors. This precaution prevents the buildup of carbon monoxide, a colorless, odorless and poisonous gas that can pose serious health risks to workers.
— Electrical hazards. Workers should maintain a safe distance from downed or damaged power lines and refrain from attempting repairs themselves. Trained electrical utility workers should handle any necessary repairs to ensure their safety and the safety of others.
— Downed trees. It is essential for workers to wear appropriate protective gear, including gloves, safety footwear, eye protection, hearing protection, headgear and fall protection when operating chainsaws and chippers to clear downed trees.
— Chemical and biological hazards. Workers should prioritize personal hygiene by washing their hands with soap and clean water regularly. Additionally, it is important to wear protective clothing, goggles, gloves and boots to minimize the risk of contamination when working with hazardous substances or biological materials.
Samara Fund
Funding is now available through the Samara Fund, which is directed by a group of queer and trans Vermonters committed to transformational grants and scholarships to Vermonters who demonstrate their dedication to the empowerment, health and safety of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and HIV positive (LGBTQ+) people. Nonprofits or community groups may apply at any time this summer for up to $5,000. Applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31. For more information, visit vermontcf.org/samara.
BUSINESS
DHMC awards
LEBANON, N.H. — Dartmouth Health’s Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center has received multiple American Heart Association “Get With The Guidelines” quality achievement awards for its commitment to treating in-hospital cardiac arrest and stroke, ultimately helping to improve survival rates. Awards received were for resuscitation, “Resuscitation Gold Adult Population” and “Resuscitation Gold Pediatric Population;” and for stroke, Stroke Gold Plus with “Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite” and “Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll.”
Shipping
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Postal Service announced its new shipping offering, USPS Ground Advantage. With the product’s launch, USPS is retiring three offerings: USPS Retail Ground, USPS Parcel Select Ground and USPS First-Class Package Service, as well as Ground Returns and First-Class Package Return Service.
USPS Ground Advantage features:
— Packages delivered in two to five business days across the continental United States.
— Free package pickup service at home or in-office.
— Business customers can use USPS Ground Advantage return service as a convenient option for customers who need to send items back.
— $100 insurance included on USPS Ground Advantage and USPS Ground Advantage Return packages. Customers can purchase up to $5,000 in additional coverage.
— Available now wherever customers ship from, including all 34,000 Post Offices or on Click-N-Ship.
— Available for shippers of all sizes who want domestic ground shipping to all 50 states, PO Boxes, APOs FPOs, DPOs, U.S. military bases, territories and Freely Associated States.
For more information, visit: www.usps.com/groundadvantage.
Phishing
Once Prime Day ends, scammers may be active Con artists have been known to send phony emails and texts that look like messages from major retailers, instructing you to redeem the reward points accrued during your shopping days. Just hit delete on these phishing messages.
What to look out for —
You receive an unsolicited email or text message that appears to be from a major retailer. (Better Business Bureau has seen scammers use the names of Amazon, Kohls and Costco, but any company can be spoofed.) The subject line reads something like, “You Have a New Reward to Claim!”
You open the message, and it looks real: the company logo, colors and a link to claim the reward points or gift from your recent holiday shopping. As curious as you may be, don’t fall for it. Scammers hide malware in these email links or attachments. When you click, they can gain access to your computer and steal your sensitive personal information. Never click on links or download attachments from unknown, unsolicited emails.
Learn more about phishing scams at BBB.org/PhishingScam.
