ESSEX JUNCTION — Thirty-four teams of elementary, middle and high school students will gather for the 15th annual Junior Iron Chef Vermont event, Saturday, March 11, at the Champlain Valley Exposition. Hosted by Vermont Afterschool, the teams will work together to create healthy dishes with local and seasonal foods that inspire their school meal programs as part of the Farm to School efforts in the state. Local judges determine the award winners.
Teams are from Boys & Girls Club of Burlington; Cambridge Elementary School; Concord School; Crossett Brook Middle School; CVU; Derby Elementary School; Edmunds Middle School; Essex Middle School; Flood Brook/The Collaborative; Green Mountain Tech; Kindle Farm School; King Street Center; Lake Champlain Waldorf School; Lyndon Town School; Missisquoi Valley Union Middle/High School; Richmond Middle School; Rivendell Academy; Shelburne Community School/Shelburne Farms; St. Johnsbury School District; Swanton Elementary School; Troy School; Twin Valley Middle/High School; Vergennes Union Middle School; Williston Central School; Winooski School District; and a team of homeschoolers.
Kathleen Sunderland, of Center Rutland, was named to the fall 2022 deans’ list at Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island.
RUTLAND — From now through April 18, free tax assistance for seniors and low- to middle-income younger taxpayers is offered by Rutland AARP TaxAide volunteers certified by IRS. Taxes done by appointment only. Call 802-772-0530 for appointment.
RUTLAND — The Chaffee Art Center invites the community to the opening reception of its new exhibit “The Sweetest Side of Life” celebrating the maple industry from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 10, at 16 South Main St. in Rutland. Stop by for a hot beverage, glass of wine and sample maple candy. There is no charge for admittance. A donation would be appreciated.
MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — Maple lore and demonstrations, sweet treats from local kitchens and a Maple Raffle featuring 35 items each valued at $100 or more highlight the annual Maple Festival of the Middletown Springs Historical Society, held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19.
Raffle tickets are $25 each, or five tickets for $100. Tickets and payments must be returned by mail, postmarked by March 15. Visit www.mshsvt.org for a list of raffle items, downloadable tickets and instructions. For more information, call 802-235-2376 or 802-235-2421.
CHITTENDEN — On Friday, March 3, a sold-out crowd filled the Mountain Top Inn & Resort barn for the annual gala “Dam Good Time” hosted by the Chittenden Dammers snowmobile club. A buffet dinner, live music by local musician Ryan Fuller, door prize giveaways, raffle prizes and silent auction were featured. The highlight was a grand prize drawing showered by money guns for $5,000, a second prize of $750 and third prize of $250.
The club wishes to thank all the individuals and businesses who donated to this event, the club members for their work and the community who attended.
MONTPELIER — The 2023 Farmers Night Concert Series will feature the Vermont National Guard’s 40th Army Band, “5 Above,” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at the State House Chamber.
The Farmers Night Concert Series is a State House tradition which goes back over 100 years to a time when lawmakers entertained themselves in the House Chamber mid-week while away from home. This year’s offerings include 12 weekly Wednesday performances. Visit legislature.vermont.gov/the-state-house/events/farmers-night-concert-series for the whole series or email david.schutz@vermont.gov or call 802-279-5558.
St. ALBANS — The U.S. Attorney’s Office, Vermont Attorney General’s Office and Rutland Area NAACP will co-host a Hate-Free Vermont Forum from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 13, in St. Albans. All are welcome to this forum, the third held in an ongoing series; last year, Hate-Free Vermont Forums took place in Rutland and Bennington. Participants are welcome to share what they want their government officials to know about their experiences, and to ask questions of their government officials about bias and discrimination.
In-person location is Bellows Free Academy Cafeteria, 71 South Main St., St. Albans. Masks are requested. Registration (optional) at: forms.gle/ofP9yx5vpmN2dbqT7
Remote attendance requires registration at: bit.ly/HateFreeFranklinCo online.
The Central Vermont Prevention Coalition and Vermont CARES are hosting three hybrid Opioid Overdose Prevention Trainings for the central Vermont region, in response to record numbers of opioid overdose death across the state. In 2021, there were 217 overdose deaths in Vermont, the largest number ever recorded. As of November 2022, there were 212 deaths, according to Vermont Department of Health preliminary data.
Attendees will learn the signs and symptoms of an opioid overdose, what Narcan is and how to use it, and current drug trends in Vermont. Attendees will also learn more about CVPC’s NaloxBox Project and have time to ask questions and provide feedback on the project. The trainings are free and open to the public.
Waterbury — Thursday, March 16, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Waterbury Municipal Office, Steele Community Room or on Zoom.
Montpelier — Monday, March 20, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Kellogg-Hubbard Library, Hayes Room or on Zoom.
Barre — Tuesday, April 11, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Aldrich Library or on Zoom.
Visit www.cvprevention.org for more information.
NORTHFIELD — Registration is now open for the second annual Sleep-Out for Homelessness, March 17-18, on “The Crescent,” off Route 12 opposite Norwich University. In-person and virtual options are available. There is a $20 registration fee. All proceeds will benefit The Veterans’ Place Inc., a nonprofit that provides housing and support services for unhoused veterans. Friday’s program includes a guest speaker, campfire, simple supper and time for reflection. Saturday’s program includes a light breakfast, guest speaker and closing ceremonies. Registration closes on March 12. Visit vermontveteransplace.org/events for more information.
