YOUTH NEWS
Scholarship bookletFor students who are applying to college this year, or who are looking for financial help for ongoing college study or for continuing education, every year, VSAC compiles a scholarship booklet of Vermont-specific opportunities, available only to Vermont residents or to students who will work in Vermont after graduation. This year’s booklet includes information on 133 scholarships administered by VSAC, plus an additional 40 scholarships run by outside organizations.
The application deadline is Feb. 15 for all VSAC-assisted scholarships, and all of those programs require a completed FAFSA and Unified Scholarship Application, plus a general essay. To download the VSAC 2023-2024 scholarship booklet, visit vsac.org or call 800-642-3177.
Billings camps
WOODSTOCK — Registration is now open at www.billingsfarm.org for Billings Farm & Museum week-long winter and summer farm camps.
Winter Wonders Camp for ages 6-8 or entering grades 1-3: from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 20 to 24.
Billings Bookworms Camp for ages 6-8 or entering grades 1-3: from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Session 1, July 17 to 21; Session 2, Aug. 14 to 18.
Junior Farmer Camp for ages 7-10 or entering grades 2-5: from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Session 1, June 19 to 23; Session 2, June 26 to 30; Session 3, July 24 to 28; Session 4, July 31 to Aug. 4,
Farm Discovery Camp for ages 11-14 or entering grades 6-9: from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Session 1, July 10 to 14; Session 2, Aug. 7 to 11.
COLLEGE NEWS
Sky Woodard, of Rutland, biology major, was named to the 2022-23 fall dean’s list at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.
AROUND TOWN
Vermont Folklife hire
MIDDLEBURY — The Vermont Folklife nonprofit announced the appointment of Ian Drury as full-time director of Young Tradition Vermont at Vermont Folklife. Drury will succeed Mark Sustic and be responsible for managing programs, including the Young Tradition Festival, May 4-7; the weeklong Trad Camp, July 2023; Fiddleheads; Touring Group; the Instrument Petting Zoo and Instrument Loan Program, and the Youth Commission, among others to enhance Vermont Folklife’s reach among young Vermonters.
Previously, Drury served as Saxon Hill School director of dducation since 2018. He has worked in early childhood education for 20 years. Drury has a lifelong connection to traditional music and dance, having been raised in Vermont by parents steeped in Franco-American, Irish and other traditional music and dance communities.
AROUND VT
CU presents
CASTLETON — Jerome Lafayette Narramore, a biracial descendent from West Castleton’s little-known Black community, speaks on “Black and Brown Vermont” at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Jeffords Center Auditorium. This event is free to the public. Sign-up is required at the Castleton University website.
RUTLAND — “Tomasio: Abstractions of a Metaphorical World” paintings exhibit is on display from now through March 11, at Castleton Bank Gallery, 104 Merchants Row, Rutland. An artist reception will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at the gallery.
BUSINESS
Staffing changes
WILLISTON — DEW Construction announces several promotions and a new hire. Sara Bosworth, Karl Bahrenburg and Jim Kimball have been promoted to senior project manager, while Michael Deshais has been promoted to assistant superintendent. DEW is also thrilled to announce the addition of IT Support Specialist Kyle LeBlanc.
In their new roles, Bosworth, Bahrenburg and Kimball will oversee the planning and implementation of DEW’s more complex projects from preconstruction through construction while serving as mentors to our project management staff. Most recently, Deshais has been assisting in the supervision of the Bellows Falls Garage Multi-Family housing project with Windham & Windsor Housing Trust. LeBlanc spent the previous eight years working in IT for banking institutions and health care organizations.
NOFA-VT conference
The Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont announced its 41st annual Winter Conference, “Back to the Roots,” happening Feb. 18 and 19 at the University of Vermont in Burlington. Registration is now open and is offered at a sliding scale of $0-$300. The conference is free for Black, Indigenous, and/or people of color, as well as farmers and farm workers experiencing economic distress due to interruptions to local, regional and global markets throughout the pandemic. Visit nofavt.org/conference for more information.
Dairy conference
SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Vermont Dairy Producers Conference will be held Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the DoubleTree by Hilton in South Burlington, for the first in-person gathering since the beginning of the pandemic. This one-day conference features speakers from across the country sharing information about topics ranging from sustainability to dairy management. Also included will be the 2022 Vermont Milk Quality Awards, presented by Vermont Dairy Industry Association. Visit vtdairyconference.com to register.
Fundraising
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — Price Chopper/Market 32 concluded its November fundraising campaign benefiting Disabled American Veterans, during which customers were encouraged to round up their totals at the register; $70,400 was raised to directly benefit veterans and their families.
