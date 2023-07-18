AROUND VT
Composter course
Registration is now open for UVM Extension’s Vermont Master Composter course teaching the basics of backyard composting. The online course opens on Sept. 1, runs for eight weeks and course materials will be available to participants until Nov. 16.
Topics to be covered include the biology of composting, the decomposition process, site and bin selection considerations, composting in community settings, compost “recipes” and uses, troubleshooting (including how to keep critters out of your compost) and Vermont’s Universal Recycling Law (Act 148).
Two tracks are offered. The at-your-pace track allows participants to move through the course at their own leisure. The volunteer track is for anyone interested in becoming a certified Vermont Master Composter to help teach people in their community to become better composters. It includes an in-person workshop and live discussion sessions with instructors offered via Zoom on Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m., beginning Sept. 7.
The cost is $50 for Vermonters and $150 for out-of-state residents and covers all materials. To register or learn more, visit go.uvm.edu/mastercomposter. To request a disability-related accommodation to participate, email debra.heleba@uvm.edu or call 802-656-1777 by Aug. 15.
Landscape awards
Seven landscape projects were recently recognized by the 2023 Vermont Public Places Awards program for promoting positive public uses and benefits through innovative and creative preservation or enhancement of exterior or interior public space, green corridors and networks of spaces.
The biennial awards are co-sponsored by the Vermont Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects, the American Institute of Architects Vermont, the Vermont Planners Association and the Vermont Urban and Community Forestry program. A jury of prominent Vermont planners, architects, landscape architects and community and urban forestry professionals selected this year’s recipients.
Two types of awards were presented. Projects that are enriched by planning or design or that increase awareness of the benefits of creating public spaces and/or connecting downtowns, village centers or city neighborhoods to natural areas devoted to conservation, recreation and working lands were considered for Merit Awards. Honor Award recipients met those same criteria but included a significant feature or stood out as being exceptional overall. All recipients received a certificate and recognition in a special ceremony earlier this year.
Merit Award recipients: Burr and Burton Academy Founders Hall and Courtyard, Manchester; Charlotte Library Rain Garden, Charlotte.
Honor Award recipients: Kingdom Trails Network Capacity Study, East Burke; Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail Marketing, Branding and Wayfinding Plan, northwestern Vermont; Slate Quarry Park, Poultney; Swinging Bridge Pocket Park, Chester; Teagle’s Landing, Woodstock.
COLLEGE NEWS
Parker Thomas Morse, of Bomoseen, graduated cum laude with a BSBA in Sport Management from Western New England University in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Nursing scholarships
The local chapter in Barre of The Forty and Eight, national veterans organization, has awarded scholarships to six outstanding students in Vermont college nursing programs. The recipients and colleges in which they are enrolled are: Rebeka Vilbrin, of Barre, Dixie Lambert, of Montpelier, Keirsten Goodrich, of Northfield, all at Vermont State University-Randolph (VSU-R); Alanna Trudeau, of Salisbury, Lindsey Armell, of North Ferrisburgh, Sophia Parker, of Addison, all at Castleton University.
AROUND TOWN
Memory Café
RUTLAND — Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging announced the return of the Memory Café from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Maples Senior Living Community “Day Room,” 5 General Wing Road, Rutland. This community initiative provides an inclusive environment for all older Vermonters, including those living with memory loss, along with their families, caregivers and friends to interact with others who understand their experiences. Pre-registration is not required but is recommended; email abrush@svcoa.net or call 802-772-7835.
YOUTH NEWS
4-H Dairy clinic
TUNBRIDGE — The heavy rains and flooding held off long enough for 22 4-H’ers from Orange and Windsor counties to take part in a dairy clinic July 9 at Tunbridge Fairgrounds, although the dairy show, scheduled for the following day, had to be canceled. Fortunately, the 4-H’ers, volunteers and animals were all safely evacuated before the storm hit the area.
This Central and Southeastern Regional Dairy Clinic and Show event is held annually as an opportunity for dairy members to show the dairy animals that they raised through their 4-H projects. The show also helps prepare the older competitors, ages 11 to 18, for the State 4-H Dairy Show held in August each year. For younger participants, it’s a chance to practice fitting and showing animals and to learn from their 4-H peers and adult volunteers.
4-H -participants were Dani Flint, Andy and Sophie Fors, Amos and Arden Riesterer, Austin Washburn, all of Bethel; Maeve Leslie-Gawalt, Logan and Tyler Meacham, Hayden Peeler, Zoe Rumsey, Bee Wilbur, all of Hartland; Amy and Lizzie Vaughan, of Newbury; Peter Morig, of Norwich; Ashton Perkins, of Pomfret; Chandler Cook, of Randolph; Leah Rogers, Thomas Williams, both of Randolph Center; Elizabeth Waterman, of Topsham; Sylvia Johnson, of Tunbridge; Elise Sanders, of West Topsham.
BUSINESS
Flood support
To help with the Vermont flood recovery effort, Blue Cross VT will donate to Vermont Community Foundation’s Vermont Flood Recovery and Response Fund and support its members regarding:
— Prescription refills. if members have lost access to their medication, or need to refill their prescriptions sooner than they are normally due for a refill, standard refill requirements are lifted from now through July 25, for Vermont Blue Rx members residing in Vermont.
— Telehealth services. If members can’t travel to their health care provider, they can access care through local telehealth services; additional telehealth services are available to our members through Amwell, to answer emergent questions via telehealth, as well as for ongoing physical and mental health resources.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)