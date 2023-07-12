AROUND TOWN
Sundaes and sonatas
CASTLETON — The Castleton Community Center will host musicians from the Killington Music Festival on Wednesday, July 12.
The concert is preceded
YOUTH NEWS
Teen weekend
CASTLETON — The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department will once again offer Teen Conservation Weekend Aug. 18 to 20 to be held at Edward F. Kehoe Conservation Camp in Castleton. Arrival time is 5:45 p.m. Friday, with departure time 4 p.m. Sunday.
The weekend is open to ages 15-17. All participants will be expected to only bring gear they can carry themselves as they will participate in a backpacking trip to a remote campsite on Saturday evening.
The cost for the weekend is $125, which includes all meals. Sponsorships are available to cover the cost
To register, email a completed application found at vtfishandwildlife.com/learn-more/conservation-education/teen-conservation-weekend to Hannah.Phelps@vermont.gov. For more information, call 802-249-4199.
BUSINESS
Dairy relief
Vermont organic dairy farmers are encouraged to apply for relief funding. This grant funding is designed to mitigate the extreme market challenges in 2022, including high feed and input costs; $6.9 million was made available in the Vermont state budget, which began on July 1.
Eligible dairy farmers who apply will receive a single payment of $5 per hundredweight of organic milk produced in 2022. The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets is responsible for the application process and distribution of funds.
The application is now available online. All qualifying applications will be processed in the order they are received. The application period closes at noon, Friday, Oct. 20. Visit agriculture.vermont.gov/administration/vermont-organic-dairy-relief-program for more information.
Hemp tour
PROCTOR — On Aug. 2, Zion Growers will offer a guided tour at 9:15 a.m. of its soon-to-be hemp processing operation, located at Vermont Marble Museum in Proctor. The industrial hemp fiber processing company was founded in 2019 by cousins Travis Samuels and Brandon McFarlane in Barnet and moved to its current location three years later.
The tour will be followed by a discussion of opportunities to design green building and home products using fibers from hemp and other crops grown in Vermont. This “Hemp for Green Design” event is open to the general public. There is no charge to attend, but registration is required by Aug. 1 at go.uvm.edu/hemp-fiber online. If requiring a disability-related accommodation to participate, contact email sbhodgson@uvm.edu by July 25. For more information, call 802-656-4557.
Field Day
ALBURGH — The UVM Extension Northwest Crops and Soils Program will host its annual Field Day beginning at 10 a.m. July 27, at the Borderview Research Farm, 487 Line Road, in Alburgh. Farmers may attend for free. All others pay a $25 registration fee. Advanced registration is required for all participants by July 25 with registrations accepted online at go.uvm.edu/2023annualfieldday or at 802-656-8407. Certified Crop Adviser, Custom Applicator and Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets’ water quality training education credits are available.
Participants will learn about research and experiments involving perennial forages, corn, soybeans, small grains, dry beans, hemp and other crops. They also will receive an update on ongoing and innovative crop and soil research trials at the farm. A barbecue lunch is included and will be catered by Phoenix House in Berkshire with ice cream donated by Ben & Jerry’s for dessert.
Options for afternoon intensive sessions will include soil health (greenhouse gases and biochar); integrated pest management, neonics and pollinators; malt barley (tastings and sensory information); forages (energy content and harvesting at different heights) and hemp processing. In addition, there will be an opportunity to check out new equipment and visit with local vendors and businesses.
COLLEGE NEWS
Ezekiel Mulder, of Poultney, graduated from Kalamazoo College in Michigan.
Makayla Aberle, Business, Accounting major, of Brandon was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We reserve the right to edit for length.)