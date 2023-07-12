Six Vermont athletes competed in the National Senior Games 5k road race championship on July 9. From left: Ed Dinnany (Bellows Falls), Jim Flint (West Rutland), Peter Mitchell (Jericho), Matt Guild (Bellows Falls), Elizabeth McCarthy (Walden), and Tim Hogeboom (Walden). The race at Schenley Park in Pittsburgh had 341 finishers, ages 50-92. Mitchell (M80-84), Guild (M60-64), and Hogeboom (M70-74) earned ribbons by placing among the top eight finishers in their age groups.