YOUTH NEWS
4-H Dairy Quiz
BURLINGTON — At the 2023 State 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl on March 11 at the University of Vermont in Burlington, 4-H’ers demonstrated their ability to answer dairy-related questions under pressure. The competition included a written exam and several rounds of oral questions on topics including cattle breeds, dairy nutrition, herd health, feeds and forages, anatomy, genetics, milk production and the dairy industry.
The top four seniors (ages 14-18) are named to the State 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl Team that will represent Vermont in New England regional and national competitions this year. They are Torrey Hanna, Addison (who finished first); Amy Vaughan, Newbury (second); Morgan White, Whiting (third); Brailey Livingston, New Haven (fourth).
Other seniors finishing in the top 10 were Elizabeth Waterman, Thetford Center (fifth); Sadie Ellner, Morristown (sixth); Elizabeth Vaughan, Newbury (seventh); Patty Bruce, Wallingford (eighth); Steven Werner, Stannard (ninth); Leah Rogers, Randolph Center (10th).
4-H’ers who competed in this division but did not place were Peyton Ball and Christopher Brown, both from New Haven; Chandler Cook, Randolph; Dani Flint, Bethel; Holden Marcelino, Johnson: Maddie Perry, East Montpelier; Chyanna Stone, Brandon; and Alyssa Warren, Shoreham.
Placements for younger age groups were:
12- and 13-years-old: Caroline Allen, Ferrisburgh (first); Bryn Nelson, Ryegate (second); Alexa Graham, Potton, Quebec (third); Emmeline Paquet, East Montpelier (fourth); Austin Washburn, Bethel (fifth); Bristol Card, Williston (sixth); Reegan Kelly (seventh); Eva Bury (eighth), both from Derby.
10- and 11-years-old: Tenley Chittenden, Shoreham (first); CJ McNeely, Lunenburg (second); Molly Palmer, Fairfax (third); Daniel Bruce, Wallingford (fourth); Remington Card, Williston (fifth); Jazmine Cram, Leicester (sixth); Annabelle Hackett, Middlebury (seventh).
8- and 9-years-old: Rowdy Pope, Bridport (first); Olivia Tudhope, Orwell (second); Patrick Paquet, East Montpelier (third); Sutton Chittenden, Shoreham (fourth); Thomas Allen, Ferrisburgh (fifth); Emily Palmer, Fairfax (sixth); Ryan Holbrook, Hardwick (seventh); Ella Pope, Shoreham (eighth); Faith Bromley, Wallingford (ninth); Colt Card, Williston (tenth).
Contest winners
MONTPELIER — The Armand Poulin Memorial Green Up Day Poster Art Contest is a project for many art classes in January, giving kids an opportunity to think about the spring ahead and how they can influence the litter problem as it begins to creep out of snowbanks. Green Up Vermont supplies will be distributed to towns in early April; the 53rd annual Green Up Day is May 6.
Judges reviewed 654 pieces of art in every medium from crayons to watercolors. The overall contest winner, whose art will be featured on the Green Up Day posters, is Penelope D., Grade 5, of Ludlow. Grades 9-12 category winner is Amelie M., Grade 10, of Dorset; Grades 5-8 winner is Audrey L., Grade 8, of Shelburne; and Grades K-4 winner is Gabriel S., Grade 4, of Underhill. Cash prizes are awarded to each winner. In addition to artwork, the winner of the writing contest is Juliette B., Grade 8, of Montpelier.
COLLEGE NEWS
Champlain College fall 2022 academic honors include
President’s list — Baylee Thompson, of Rutland.
Dean’s list — Michael Bedard, of Brandon; Giana Delossantos, of East Dorset; Isabella Falco, of Florence; Dylan Wilcox, of Rutland; Autumn Farmer, of Wallingford.
The University of Vermont has named Leah Pinkowski, of Pittsford, to the fall 2022 dean’s list.
Elizabeth Franzoni, of Rutland, was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at the College of Our Lady of the Elms in Chicopee, Massachusetts.
AROUND TOWN
Food access
RUTLAND —The Vermont Everyone Eats program, a federally-funded, pandemic recovery initiative created to help restaurants, farmers and eaters through the economic challenges of the COVID pandemic, ends March 30. To fill the gap, Vermont Farmers Food Center is launching “Rutland County Eats,” a local initiative to continue the Everyone Eats model of free meal distribution for food-insecure Rutland County residents.
VFFC has secured grant funding through Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Bowse Health Trust to continue a restaurant-prepared meal distribution program for Rutland County. The number of meals that VFFC can distribute through this new program will be dependent on additional funds raised through community support of the “Spread the Love” campaign.
The last public Everyone Eats drive-thru is 4 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at Vermont Farmers Food Center, 251 West St. in Rutland. The partner locations at Revive Church in Poultney and the Neshobe School in Brandon will also have their last drive-thru at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 29.
For more information about all the local food access programs at Vermont Farmers Food Center, visit www.vermontfarmersfoodcenter.org online.
AROUND VT
‘On the Road’
SOUTH ROYALTON — The Vermont Supreme Court is holding its annual “On the Road” series from 9 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, in Room 109 in Oakes Hall on the Vermont Law and Graduate School campus. The cases will be livestreamed on the YouTube channel for Vermont Law and Graduate School.
During the session, the court will hear oral arguments in three cases:
— Does the childhood-sexual-abuse statute, 12 V.S.A. § 522, violate the Vermont Constitution’s certain-remedy provision, contained in Chapter I, Article 4, by removing the statute of limitations and reviving civil claims of childhood sexual abuse that were time-barred prior to amendment?
— Did a delay of nearly four years, part of which was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, violate defendant’s right to a speedy trial?
— Does a use, in this case “private parking lot,” that is not defined or expressly prohibited in a municipal zoning ordinance result in a zoning violation, and did the environmental court correctly assess civil penalties under the Uniform Environmental Law Enforcement Act?
