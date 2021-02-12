This is part of a series of articles focused on the area nonprofit community and the impact on our region.
BROC Community Action is known for its robust food shelf, its effective weatherization program, its housing & homelessness program, and its Community Justice Center. Other, fewer known programs are helping make a difference in the lives of everyday Vermonters.
For example, BROC Community Action recently assisted a veteran who did not quite meet the guidelines for fuel assistance and did not have the funds from their fixed income to purchase heating fuel to keep their home warm. BROC Community Action was able to help this individual, using donations from the community and town funding, to get heating fuel for them. Many people do not realize that town funding directly helping their friends and neighbors who are facing a real need and are in crisis.
BROC Community Action has programs available that can help remove barriers that seem insurmountable. Their caring staff is there for Rutland and Bennington county residents when they are facing crisis or poverty, as well as to help navigate a path forward. More information can be found on social media, online at BROC.org, or by calling 802.775.0878.
Vicki Loomis, Development & Marketing Specialist, BROC Community Action
