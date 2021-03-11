This is part of a series of articles focused on the area nonprofit community and the impact on our region.
VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region (VNAHSR) is thriving as a leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive in-home healthcare and hospice care in Bennington and Rutland Counties. We provide expert and compassionate care to all throughout each stage of life, with the vision of how healthcare should be delivered next.
When the VNA & Hospice arrives at your door, you can expect to be treated by clinicians and support staff Backed by a tradition of nursing, VNA offers a wide range of in-home and community-based services to individuals of all ages and stages of life.
Children and Family Services
From childbirth education and parenting support to pediatric high-tech services, VNAHSR and its partners provide vital support to those in need throughout our community.
Non-Medical Care
When you or a loved one needs non-medical care, our private care program, CarePlus can help you find a qualified caregiver to lend a hand with day-to-day living.
Home Health
Whether you need skilled nursing care following a planned surgery or an unexpected accident, physical therapy after a stroke, or help managing a chronic illness, we’re here for you every day of the year.
Palliative Care
VNAHSR provides comfort, relief and peace of mind to individuals and families facing serious illness. We are here for you every step of the way.
Hospice Care
When curative care is no longer an option, our hospice program focuses on providing physical comfort and emotional support, so that life can be lived as fully as possible.
For 75 years and counting our community has counted on us — to provide expert and compassionate care to all, no matter their age, income or ability. We believe that everyone deserves the best care.
Bernadette Robin, director of marketing and business development, VNA & Hospices of the Southwest Region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.