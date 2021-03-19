This is part of a series of articles focused on the area nonprofit community and the impact on our region.
Vermont Adult Learning (VAL) has served tens of thousands of adult learners, ages 16 years and older, since our founding in 1980. Our programs include basic education and literacy, high school completion, GED tutoring and testing, courses for English Language Learners, workforce readiness and development, and transition to post-secondary education. Our services are free.
Elizabeth Espinosa, an English Language Learning (ELL) student at VAL was born in Archidona, Ecuador. Trained as an economist in her homeland, her professional background includes international work as a policy analyst, research director, and consultant. She applies quantitative analysis to complex economic and social policies.
Espinosa immigrated to the United States in 2014 with her husband. Although she studied English (and French) in Ecuador, her knowledge of English was limited. Espinosa recognized the importance of expanding her English competency to prepare for continued studies in the United States. Seven years later, Espinosa and her husband are the proud parents of a 4-year-old and an 11-year-old. She begins a Ph.D. in Complex Systems and Data Science at the University of Vermont in the fall of 2021. Espinosa has worked hard to learn academic-level English while navigating a new culture.
“VAL helped me improve my English, prepare for the TOEFL Exam, and complete graduate school applications. VAL also helped me find a community of people from all over the world,” Espinosa said. “I can also say there is a huge social issue for women who migrate to the U.S., usually as a wife. You’re busy taking care of your family. Taking classes at VAL got me out of the house where I could make friends and start to understand how things work in this new place. You start to find your place. VAL is the entrance to the community. VAL gave me the tools to continue my education in the U.S.”
Vermont Adult Learning works for the day when all Vermonters are prosperous and have the life skills and knowledge to achieve success in their careers, family, and community. For more information about our services, visit our website at www.vtadultlearning.org or call our Rutland office at 802-775-0617.
Whitney Lamy, community outreach coordinator and SWFI program manager, Vermont Adult Learning central & southern Vermont.
