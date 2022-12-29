YOUTH NEWS
VSAC to-do listVSAC offers this list of 23 “resolutions” for parents of middle and high school students. There are some things parents can do to show your student that you’re interested and you believe in them.
1. Support your student by providing proper nutrition and a good night’s sleep.
2. Attend school events, especially parent-teacher conferences. Meet your student’s teachers and school counselor.
3. Get to know the resources offered by the school counseling office.
4. Make sure your student has a good place to study and that homework gets done.
5. Help your student organize schoolwork, observe deadlines, and set priorities among their assignments.
6. Talk to your student about good study habits, such as sitting in the front of the classroom, participating in discussion, asking questions, and submitting assignments before they’re due.
7. Observe your student at home as they complete an assignment or prepare for a test, or ask them to show you their methods. You may be able to make suggestions to improve their study skills.
8. Have conversations about your student’s personality, likes and dislikes, non-academic concerns, and joys.
9. Introduce your student to people who have careers or jobs they’re interested in.
10. Talk to friends, family members, co-workers and/or the school counseling office about setting up a job shadow for your student.
11. Take an active role in helping your student choose classes and extracurriculars that align with their interests and prepare them for their career and college goals.
12. Help your student find meaningful summer activities, such as programs on college campuses, summer camps, paid work, and volunteer opportunities.
13. Visit a college or tech center campus, even if it’s an unofficial visit, such as for a sports event or a performance. Middle school students often do better in school when they realize that college can be a goal.
14. Attend a college or career fair with your student, such as VSAC’s springtime College and Career Pathways event, a free conference for sophomores, juniors and parents.
15. For high school students, ask the school counseling office how your student should register for standardized tests, such as the SAT, ACT, TOEFL or Accuplacer. (For these tests, registration typically takes place in the spring.)
16. For middle school students, inquire about practice standardized tests, such as the PSAT or PreACT, which typically accept registrations in the fall.
17. Have the college cost conversation with your child early. Use net price calculators at collegesscorecard.ed.gov to estimate what college might cost.
18. Learn about financial aid. Consider attending a “Financial Aid and Managing College Costs” presentation at your school in the spring or view online at www.vsac.org/financial-aid-videos
19. It’s never too late to open a 529 college savings account. You can start with just $25, and funds can be used to pay back student loans. Visit www.vsac.org/save
20. Talk with your student about the application process for college or technical programs. To learn what’s involved, visit www.vsac.org/plan/applying-to-college
21. Help your student obtain college application materials.
22. Keep copies of everything, including college applications, financial aid applications and tax returns.
23. If you have a student in a tech center program, remind your student to talk to their school counselor about the credential they can receive from their program and how to get it.
AROUND TOWN
New Year’s Eve MONTPELIER — Montpelier Alive reports there will be no fireworks this year in Montpelier on New Year’s Eve, due to staffing changes, the increased cost of fireworks, and the complicated logistics of coordination.
For a list of other concerts and celebrations happening throughout the Capital City to ring in the New Year, visit www.montpelieralive.com/holidays
Featured this year will be guitarist Dave Keller at 8 p.m. at Bethany Church; Myra Flynn at Hugo’s Bar and Grill on Main Street; and the Montpelier Contra Dance 8at p.m. open to all at Capital City Grange on Route 12 South. Local nonprofit All Brains Belong will offer a free, virtual New Year’s Eve celebration for those who seek a COVID-safe alternative to large gatherings; info at www.allbrainsbelong.org
AROUND VT
Phone scamDuring this holiday season, the Vermont State Police reminds Vermonters that neither the State Police, nor the Vermont Troopers Association, solicit money via telephone calls, text messages, emails or by any other means.
If you are contacted by someone claiming to represent either the Vermont State Police or the Vermont Troopers Association, and that person is asking for a donation, do not give them any money or any financial or personal information. These communications are not legitimate and are part of a phone scam.
Legal servicesLegal Services Corporation nonprofit has announced Technology Initiative Grants for 29 legal services providers across the country. Legal Services Vermont is one of the organizations selected for a grant-funded project that leverages technology in delivering legal help to low-income residents.
Based in Burlington, Legal Services Vermont serves residents around Vermont at no charge, offering civil (not criminal) legal services and community legal education for eligible, low-income Vermonters. Legal Services Vermont will create online guided interviews to walk Vermonters through filling out court forms such as relief from abuse, divorce and small claims, and also offers video-supported, online legal roadmaps to help solve some common legal issues at legalservicesvt.org/new-roadmaps
VTF&W
Avian influenzaThe Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department reminds the public to take precautions around wild birds, as highly pathogenic avian influenza continues to circulate in the state. Backyard flocks of domestic birds in Caledonia and Lamoille counties have had to be destroyed after exposure to the virus, commonly known as avian flu.
HPAI poses a low risk to human health. However, the virus causes severe illness and high mortality in poultry. Transmission from wild birds is a primary cause of infection in domestic flocks, and human exposure can contribute to spread of the virus.
Vermonters are requested to report sightings of multiple dead birds in the same area to wildlife officials by email to fwinformation@vermont.gov, or call 802-828-1000. Sick birds should not be taken into homes or rehabilitation facilities, and bird feeders should be washed frequently and placed far away from areas that might bring wild birds into contact with domestic fowl.
People can find information to help distinguish between natural expected bird mortality versus something that may be more serious, as well as up-to-date guidance for minimizing the spread of HPAI from wild birds, by visiting the HPAI bulletin online at vtfishandwildlife.com
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
