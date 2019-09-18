KILLINGTON — A program that pays businesses for not using power during peak hours was talked up at a conference aimed at Vermont’s commercial and industry leaders.
The eighth annual Best Practices Exchange, hosted by Efficiency Vermont, drew about 200 people to the Killington Grand Resort Hotel on Wednesday. Speakers talked about what their businesses are doing to save on energy costs.
Some are involved in the “flexible load management” pilot program.
“We have some panels where people are talking about not only traditional electric efficiency, but talking about changing how and when they use electricity in their buildings and facilities in order to reduce costs and reduce the peak loads we have in the state,” said Rebecca Foster, director of Efficiency Vermont, in an interview at the conference.
The flexible load management (FLM) program is run between Efficiency Vermont and Green Mountain Power. It has 10 customers enrolled in it right now and has been running since December. Foster said those in the program are told in advance when GMP suspects the price of electricity will spike, allowing the customer to reduce energy usage during that period. If it works out, the customer is paid some of the savings.
Greg Morse, senior director of product management at NG Advantage, a company that delivers compressed natural gas via truck, was asked about the FLM program during the panel “Energy Transformation and Innovation in Action.”
“So it was a fairly simple decision for us,” Morse said when asked what NG Advantage considered when it was approached by Efficiency Vermont about the program. “We’re an energy business, we have a lot of folks who know the energy markets pretty well, I’m a former power guy myself, so when I heard about it, it made sense to me right away. It makes commercial sense. It’s the bottom line. What speaks more loudly than, ‘you’re going to save money’?”
He said the goal of the program is to shift energy usage outside of “peak hours,” the times when energy is most expensive.
“So for us that meant shutting our compressor down, maybe not completely off-line, but turning it down as much as we could and moving that fill time, the time when we’re running those compressors to fill those trucks, to a different hour of the day,” Morse said.
Cathy Reynolds, senior account manager with Efficiency Vermont, was also on the panel and explained how the FLM program works in some detail.
Customers in the program receive a text or an email 24 hours in advance, “and if they choose to drop load during the projected peak time and they are successful, they get reimbursed — meaning they get paid.”
She said there are 13 peaks per year, one each month for the state and one annually for the New England region.
“Part of the trick is, Greg (Morse) might get five texts or emails a month saying ‘it’s tomorrow, four to seven’ and with this program, if his business allows him to reschedule he will do that, and that period might actually be the peak for the month or it might not be, because you don’t actually know what the peak for the month is until the month actually ends, you don’t actually know what the peak for the year is until the year ends.”
She said the appeal of the program is, customers can choose when not to participate, say in cases where they have a process that will run longer than 24 hours or can’t be rescheduled.
Jeff Monder, who works in new product development for GMP, said in an interview at the conference that the FLM program is one of several “innovative pilots” the company has been involved in.
He said GMP looks at a great deal of data when taking educated guesses on when peak times will be, looking at everything from past cost spikes to weather forecasts.
“It’s been going great,” Monder said. “We’ve been learning a lot. We’re not really ready to talk about the conclusions from it, but what we can say is the pilot is demonstrating there is definitely value in sharing the benefit of peak directly with customers specific to those peaks.”
