A call blocking company is telling people they’ll likely see more “robocalls” in the coming months, owing to the November elections.
According to CPR Call Blocker, 2020 will see all 435 seats in the U.S. House, 35 of the 100 Senate seats, 13 state and territorial governorships, and the office of president decided by voters, in addition to numerous state and local elections.
“People throughout Vermont receive these types of annoying calls every day,” said Chelsea Davies, CPR Call Blocker business development manager, in a release. “Some of these robocalls, which are more informative in nature, such as those from political parties or charities, can be extremely irritating but they are perfectly legal. Unfortunately, people in Vermont can expect to see a significant rise in these types of calls in the coming months.”
She said some robocalls are harmless, but others are attempting to scam people.
“A robocall cannot legally attempt to sell you anything unless you gave them written consent, so if you receive calls of this nature simply put the phone down. It’s good to report robocalls that are trying to sell you something or scam you to the Federal Trade Commission,” she said.
The company recommends:
-- Hanging up when you have doubts about the calls’ legitimacy.
-- Make sure the line is terminated before making more calls. Listen for the dial tone, or call the phone using another to make sure.
-- Never give your PIN over the phone. A bank will never ask you for this.
To cut down on nuisance calls:
-- Sign up for the National Do Not Call Registry by calling 1-888-382-1222 or going online at donotcall.gov
-- Don’t give consent for contact on marketing correspondence.
-- Consider getting a call blocking service.
“In the meantime, if you suspect you may have compromised your account, contact your bank or card provider as soon as possible,” Davies said. “It is also advisable to check your bank and card statements regularly for unauthorized charges as a matter of course.”
