LUDLOW — There will be an April 1 meeting during which state transportation and Pike Industries officials will talk about the paving job on Route 103 that has residents concerned.
House Rep. Logan Nicoll, D-Ludlow, said he organized the meeting after hearing concerns about the paving job from his constituents.
The meeting will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Heald Auditorium of Ludlow Town Hall, he said.
According to Logan, “senior level management of Pike Industries” will be at the meeting, along with Wayne Symonds, highway division director and chief engineer at the Vermont Agency of Transportation. Jeremy Reed, a construction engineer with AOT, will also be present, according to Nicoll.
“There’s a lot of buzz in town about it,” Nicoll said Monday. “I’m expecting a large audience.”
Nicoll said he set the meeting up last week after speaking with AOT officials.
Route 103 between Rockingham and Clarendon was scheduled to be paved in 2018, said Ryan Darling, an AOT project engineer, in a past interview with the Herald. The 39-mile project had to be halted with 14 miles left to go, as winter temperatures set in. Darling said the unfinished portion was prepared for winter, but the road markings haven’t held up.
He said in a more recent interview that signage has been put up and delineators have been put in place instead of paint to mark the edges of the road as well as truck lanes. Some painting has been done, as recently as Feb. 23. The plan is to finish the project in spring as soon as weather allows.
AOT and spokespeople for Pike Industries said in past interviews weather was to blame for the delay. Dry stretches over summer and fall of last year were few and far between, leading to the project not getting done and having to be put off.
Ralph Pace, a Ludlow resident, said Tuesday his concern during winter had been for people not familiar with the road, tourists and second-home owners, who might be more confused by the lack of striping than someone who drives Route 103 regularly.
“I hope we learn, No. 1, what happened last year in the planning,” he said.
Pace said it appeared that the road was paved in intervals, and higher elevations were paved last, a problem because these places are the first to get snow.
