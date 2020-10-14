MONTPELIER — More people are voting early than ever before, according to state election officials.
Secretary of State Jim Condos announced that as of Tuesday, 110,016 early ballots have been cast for the Nov. 3 general election. In 2016, a total of 95,203 early and absentee ballots were cast.
“Our hard work preparing for the 2020 General Election during the COVID-19 health crisis has paid off already, as Vermonters have overwhelmingly embraced safe and secure voting options to cast their ballots,” stated Condos in a release. “I would encourage every voter who has not yet voted to make their voting plan, whether that includes returning their ballot by mail, dropping it off early at the Town or City Clerk's office, or by bringing it to the polls on Election Day."
He thanked the state’s town and city clerks for their work in keeping the elections “free, fair and accurate.”
This year, as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 at polling places, ballots for the Nov. 3 election were mailed to every registered active voter. These must be received by town or city clerks no later than 7 p.m. on election day. Any eligible voter who hasn’t received a ballot should contact their local clerk immediately to get one.
