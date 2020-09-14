MONTPELIER — Remember, a ballot for the Nov. 3 general election will be mailed to every active, registered voter in the state.
“Voting by mail is simple, safe and secure,” stated Vermont Secretary of State, Jim Condos, in a release on Monday reminding voters of what to expect. “Our office has taken the proactive steps to mail a ballot to all active, registered voters so that we can preserve the voting rights of all eligible Vermonters during a pandemic, while protecting the public health by reducing high traffic in-person voting on Election Day.”
Ballots will go out through the mail on Monday. Voters should see them between then and early October, stated Condos. Any voter who doesn’t get their ballot by Oct. 1 should contact their town clerk to get one.
Condos said a postcard was recently sent nationwide by the United States Postal Service that suggested Vermonters would need to request a ballot for the Nov. 3 election. This is not the case, according to Condos.
Ballots can be returned through the mail, brought to the town clerk’s office, or to the polls on election day. A voter must have their ballot in by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 or the vote won’t be counted. Condos said anyone who sends their ballot in through the mail should do so no later than 10 days before the election to ensure it’s received on time.
“The more time you leave to ensure your voted ballot is delivered in time, the better,” stated Condos. “How you vote and return your ballot is up to you, but we are asking Vermonters to help lower the absentee ballot curve by returning their ballots as early as they feel comfortable doing so. Remember, your vote is your voice!”
