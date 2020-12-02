MONTPELIER — Vermont’s Secretary of State says his office has received multiple threats by voicemail, prompting him to contact Vermont State Police.
The messages contained specific threats of violence against staff at the Office of the Secretary of State, according to Condos.
“While these voicemails were the first that rose to the level of reporting to law enforcement due to the specific acts of violence mentioned and threatening nature of the calls, they are merely the extension of a pattern of vitriolic, often obscene, calls that our staff have had to endure during this election year,” Condos stated.
He said this sort of behavior is inspired by President Donald Trump and his allies, who have been promoting falsehoods about the November elections.
Trump lost the presidential election to former Vice President Joe Biden and has yet to formally concede.
“We have seen the rhetoric and violent language continue to escalate after a month of undeserved attacks on election officials who are just trying to do their jobs,” Condos stated.
He said elections officials and civil servants worked extremely hard to ensure a fair and accessible election.
“They deserve our thanks, not to be accused of cheating and to have their integrity questioned publicly every single day, especially by the President and our elected leaders, despite any actual evidence of wrongdoing,” wrote Condos.
Adam Silverman, spokesman for State Police, said in a Wednesday email that VSP has received complaints about several threatening messages left with the Secretary of State’s Office and is reviewing them.
On Tuesday, Condos’ office tweeted seemingly in reference to the threats his office had received.
“This has to stop. The wild, unfounded accusations amplified by @realDonaldTrump need to stop. In a voice message today, our elections team was threatened with execution by firing squad. Silence is complicity,” the tweet read.
According to national media, elections officials in Georgia and other states have received threats and harassing phone calls since the election.
Earlier this week, Gabriel Sterling, a voting system official in Georgia, harshly criticized the president for failing to condemn threats of violence against people overseeing the election in his state. His rebuke has gone viral on social media.
Eric Covey, a spokesman for Condos, said in a Wednesday email that there were also threatening calls made to the office on Sunday. None of the calls were directed at any specific individual. The caller referenced specific acts of violence, namely execution by firing squad or poison gas. The threats were specific to Vermont and referred to the general election.
"The caller referenced a number of conspiracy theories, and outlandish claims, that have been made about the election by the President and some others, such as the elections vendor Dominion," stated Covey in an email. "Those are all the details we are comfortable disclosing at this time."
Condos said in a Wednesday interview that the matter was turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the United State's Attorney's Office, as well.
"At this point we’re treating it as a threat and a threat only," said Condos, adding that few employees are working in the office because the ongoing pandemic. "We sent the initial voicemail over and then we found two others. We sent those over as well. They appear to be from the same phone number, so that’s interesting in itself because usually if they’re masking it they don’t use the same number."
