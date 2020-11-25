MONTPELIER — Vermont’s general election audit will be postponed because of the coronavirus.
Secretary of State Jim Condos announced Wednesday that the audit will be held later under safer conditions.
“My planning for the conduct of the 2020 elections in Vermont has been driven by two guiding principles: preserve every eligible voter’s right to vote and protect the health and safety of voters, town clerks, and election workers,” Condos stated.
He noted that national and state health officials have been warning against small multi-household gatherings, saying they are what’s been driving the spike in COVID-19 cases across the country and in Vermont.
According to Condos, following every general election voted ballots are locked up in town clerk vaults for 22 months after the election.
For the audit, seven voting precincts were selected for audit, those being Brandon, Pownal, Randolph, South Burlington’s Chittenden 7-4, Topsham, Warren and Worcester. All but Topsham, which uses hand counts, use optical scan tabulators. Every ballot cast in those precincts will be audited, according to Condos.
“Fortunately, due to the secure procedures surrounding our post-election audit process, we are in a position to be able to do what is best for the health and safety of all involved,” stated Condos. “While this was a difficult decision to make, we cannot take any risks during a time that cases are increasing here in Vermont, and even more so in our surrounding states.”
Condos was given authority to postpone the audit by the Legislature under Act 92 and Act 135, which passed this year.
