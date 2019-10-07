MONTPELIER — Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos is touting a cybersecurity resource guide aimed at helping out his counterparts across the country.
Condos’ office promoted the Cybersecurity Resource Guide as part of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, which happens in October.
The guide is produced by the National Association of Secretaries of State’s (NASS) Cybersecurity Committee, of which Condos is co-chairman.
“National Cybersecurity Awareness Month offers a chance to promote and discuss the work we’re doing in Vermont, and that Secretaries of State do around the country, to ensure the security and integrity of our elections, and of every IT system we use to serve our constituents,” said Condos in a release. “I’m proud to promote the NASS Cybersecurity Resource guide, and to highlight the work that Secretaries are doing around the clock to defend our democracy, and protect the personal and private information of the people we serve.”
The committee was formed in 2018, according to Condos. The guide shows what cyber security resources and tools are out there for secretaries of state.
“While the duties of each Secretary of State may be different, the ever growing cyber threat we face is a shared challenge,” said Condos. “This is our new normal, and I’m proud to be working proactively alongside other Secretaries, the federal government, and our private sector partners, to ensure that we’re doing the hard work necessary to stay one step ahead of the bad actors.”
The guide can be viewed online at http://bit.ly/1007secure
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.