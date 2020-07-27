MONTPELIER — State election officials are urging those who have taken out absentee ballots for the Aug. 11 primary to complete them and get them returned as soon as possible.
“While thousands of Vermonters vote by mail every election cycle, for many, the process is new this year,” stated Secretary of State Jim Condos. “It is important to follow all instructions for your ballot, including sealing and signing the certificate envelope and returning the two unvoted ballots.”
Ballots must be returned to one’s town clerk office no later than the closing of the clerk’s business day on Aug. 10. Condos said those mailing their ballot in should do so at least a week ahead of time, though sooner is preferable.
Condos said voters can also bring their ballots to the polls by 7 p.m. on Aug. 11.
Those who request absentee ballots will get ballots for the Democrat, Progressive, and Republucan parties, though they are only allowed to vote in one. Once a ballot is complete a voter must place it inside the envelope marked “voted ballots” and fill out the attached form. If this is not done, the ballot won’t be counted.
Voters must also place the two ballots they didn’t use in the “unvoted ballots” envelope and seal it. This also has to be done or else the vote isn’t counted. There may also be an envelope for local elections.
All of these envelopes go into a single, larger envelope to be mailed to the town clerk.
On Wednesday at 2 p.m. Condos will be live on Facebook, facebook.com/SecretaryOfStateJimCondos, to take questions from voters.
