The Secretary of State says he plans to issue a directive later this week prohibiting candidates from collecting ballots and returning them to town clerks.
Secretary of State Jim Condos said Monday the directive would be limited to this election cycle and to the candidates themselves.
This decision stemmed from conversations with lawmakers, he said.
According to Condos, town clerks have testified before legislative committees, saying they receive absentee ballots via a number of avenues — be it a voter’s caregiver, family member, or a trusted neighbor or friend.
“Keep in mind the ballots themselves are sealed in a certified envelope the person has signed under penalty of perjury,” said Condos. “It’s against the law for anyone to try to influence, alter or destroy a ballot. Those laws already exist and I think this is really, it’s rhetoric to raise an issue that doesn’t exist.”
He said candidates would be allowed to collect ballots from their own family members.
“We have talked with some members of the Legislature and we decided that this is a good step for this year,” he said.
A few months ago, the Legislature gave Condos authority to make adjustments to the state’s voting process in order to limit the spread of COVID-19. For the Aug. 11 primaries, voters are being sent postcards reminding them they can request an absentee ballot, while for the general election voters are being sent their ballots via mail.
Will Senning, director of elections and campaign finance for the Office of the Secretary of State, said the directive will be limited in scope, as many town clerks have testified that it’s commonplace in Vermont for people to have their ballots turned in by others on their behalf. Clerks didn’t report any level of undue influence or fraud in these practices.
Condos said the use of prepaid postage this year likely will mean most people will simply mail their ballot to their town clerk.
According to Condos, as of 9 a.m. Monday, 74,907 people have requested an early ballot. In 2018, only 3,560 such requests had been received, and in 2016 it was 7,966. The total turnout for 2016 was around 120,000.
keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com
keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.