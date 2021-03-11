MOUNT HOLLY - A Connecticut woman died after her snowmobile crashed in Mount Holly on Wednesday.
According to a news release from the Vermont State Police, Jody Catalano, 52, of Madison, Connecticut, was riding a 2000 Yamaha SXR 500 south on VAST Trail RD 79 near Yale Road South in Mount Holly.
Catalano was navigating a left curve when she went off the trail. The snowmobile was moving about 20 mph when she left the snowmobile, hitting her head on a tree. Catalano was wearing a Department of Transportation-approved helmet.
Catalano was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Vermont State Game Wardens, Regional Ambulance Service, Mount Holly Rescue and the Mount Holly Fire Department.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Charles Gardner of the Rutland barracks of the Vermont State Police at 773-9101.
