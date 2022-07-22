A Connecticut man was sentenced on Wednesday in federal court to serve 70 months in prison after pleading guilty last year to conspiring to sell drugs.
Ralph “D” Mariani, 28, of West Hartford, pleaded guilty in December to a charge of conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and cocaine base in the Rutland area.
Chief Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford also ordered that Mariani serve three years of supervised release after he serves his term of imprisonment.
Mariani’s three co-defendants, Cedano “J” Brownswell and Rashane “Brody” Wedderburn, who are both from Hartford, Connecticut, and Jasmine Wendell, of West Rutland, have all pleaded guilty to drug trafficking offenses and are awaiting sentencing.
On Nov. 18, 2020, law enforcement executed a federal search warrant for an apartment on Traverse Place. Mariani, Wedderburn, Brownswell and Wendell all were resent at the time of this search.
Law enforcement officers seized more than 70 grams of powder cocaine, 45 grams of cocaine base, about 70 bags of fentanyl and more than 50 oxycodone pills, as well as four firearms, including a loaded 9 mm pistol found on a couch.
More than $6,000 in cash was seized from Mariani, Cedano and Wedderburn.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Vermont, the government argued that a long sentence was justified because Mariani’s offense involved drug trafficking for profit, possession of firearms, violence and threats of violence, including his assault of a female drug addict to coerce her into dealing drugs for him in the Rutland area.
An affidavit filed in the case stated that after Brownswell was arrested and taken to the Rutland barracks of the Vermont State Police, he allegedly told an FBI agent he was a drug user.
Brownswell said he had agreed to come to Vermont at Mariani’s request, and said he only agreed because he was homeless at the time. When asked whether he had sold drugs on behalf of Mariani, Brownswell said, “Maybe,” according to the affidavit.
The complaint written for Wedderburn’s case said he admitted to selling cocaine, trading cocaine to women for sexual favors and buying cocaine, all in Rutland.
The case was investigated by the Vermont State Police Narcotics Investigation Unit, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Rutland City Police and Homeland Security Investigations.
