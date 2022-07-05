WEST PAWLET — A Connecticut woman was injured on Sunday when the sport utility vehicle in which she was a passenger was hit by a Mack Truck on Route 30.
Police said Kellan Smith, 18, of Easton, Connecticut, was driving a 1998 Mercury Mountaineer, south on North Pawlet Road, at the intersection with Route 30, and failed to stop at a stop sign. When the sport utility vehicle entered the intersection, it was struck by a 1980 Mack Truck driven by William Maynes, 39, of Pawlet.
The crash was reported around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Smith and Maynes, who were both wearing seat belts, did not report any injuries but police said Kate Solway, 18, also of Easton, suffered a severe hand injury. Solway, who was also wearing a seat belt, was a passenger in the Mountaineer.
Solway was taken to the hospital in Glens Falls, New York, for treatment.
The Mountaineer was considered a total loss but there was only minor damage to the front bumper of the Mack Truck.
