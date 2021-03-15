BRANDON — Consolidated Communications says it plans to spend $140 million to serve more high-speed internet customers in Vermont. The local communications district says that’s good news, but has no plans to halt its own work in getting people access to higher speeds.
The build-out is part of a five-year plan, said Shannon Sullivan, corporate communications manager at Consolidated, one that will upgrade 1.6 million passings to high-speed fiber. This will happen across New England.
“In addition to this strategic build plan and local public-private partnerships, we are also leveraging the opportunities presented by federal and state rural broadband initiatives, including the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF),” Sullivan stated in an email.
Sullivan confirmed that its network will be expanded in and around Montpelier and Brattleboro.
“These builds are expected to be completed in early spring,” said Sullivan. “We’re also reviewing and having conversations on additional expansion opportunities with other cities and towns in Vermont, but we do not have any specific details or information to share at this time.”
Brandon Economic Development Director Bill Moore said Friday that it’s believed Consolidated also will be expanding fiber service in many of the towns forming the Otter Creek Communications Union District.
Moore said he’s been informed that Consolidated may work in Rutland City, Rutland Town, West Rutland, Poultney, Proctor, Pittsford, Castleton, Brandon and Fair Haven.
The district’s membership now includes Benson, Brandon, Castleton, Chittenden, Goshen, Fair Haven, Hubbardton, Pawlet, Pittsford, Poultney, Rutland Town, Sudbury, West Haven and West Rutland. Moore said he expects Mendon to join; Rutland City is considering it.
The Otter Creek district is one of many communications union districts set up to improve internet speed and access in the state. The Otter Creek district formed over the past year. Moore said there’s no risk in joining at this stage.
Moore said it’s currently being run by volunteers, himself included, and is working with the Rutland Regional Planning Commission, which recently completed a feasibility study and is now eying a business plan.
“(Consolidated Communications) building out changes our plan a bit, but doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t exist or we shouldn’t be doing the work we’re going to be doing,” Moore said, adding that the Otter Creek district is also working with its counterparts to the north and south to identify private internet service providers they can work with. This was recommended by the feasibility study, he said.
Amanda O’Connor, a planner at the Rutland Regional Planning Commission working with the Otter Creek district, said the group’s work slowed some while waiting to see what would happen with federal and state pandemic aid.
According to Moore, while state legislators have heard extensive testimony on the need for improved internet speeds, it remains to be seen what will be available.
“State funding isn’t state funding until the ink is dry,” he said.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.