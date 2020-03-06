An Addison County senator has introduced a proposal that would amend the Vermont Constitution, adding a “right to a clean environment.”
The proposal’s sponsor, Sen. Christopher Bray, D-Addison, said in a Friday interview he expects and welcomes a long, slow deliberative process for the proposal, “PR.9.” which was read on the Senate floor Feb. 14 and referred to the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Energy, of which Bray is chairman.
The proposal is short, only two pages. Bray said the time he and others spent working on updating Vermont’s constitutional prohibition against slavery demonstrated to him the need to be clear and concise regarding the state’s Constitution.
The proposal, as introduced, would add Article 23 to Chapter I of the Vermont Constitution that reads, “That the people have a right to clean air and water and the preservation of the natural, scenic and cultural values of the environment. The State of Vermont’s natural resources are the common property of all the people. The State shall conserve and maintain the natural resources of Vermont for the benefit of all people.”
Bray said he’s aware of concerns people have about this infringing on private property rights. He said for one, the proposal only protects existing state laws, and any problems regarding to private property rights would likely be ironed out in the legislative process.
Because this is a proposed amendment to the state Constitution, it follows a longer, more stringent process than a bill.
According to Bray, amendments must originate in the Senate and pass with a “super majority.” It then goes to the House, which has to pass it as well. This can only be done in a biennium year, meaning if it doesn’t clear the Legislature this session, it’ll be another two years before it can come up. Even if it does pass, Bray said, it has to go through the Senate and House a second time. It then goes to a statewide referendum vote.
Bray said he plans to take testimony soon from constitutional scholars and environmental lawyers and expects to send the House a well thought-out bill.
He said many of Vermont’s environmental laws, such as the Clean Water Act, derive authority from federal laws. He said he was prompted to put forward this amendment proposal because the federal government, under the Trump administration, has rolled back these laws. He noted a California vehicle emissions standards law, that Vermont and other states have signed onto, that’s being challenged by the federal government. Bray said Vermont shouldn’t be looking to other states for its own environmental protections.
He said the earliest this could go to a statewide vote would be 2022.
“A long, slow, deliberate process is exactly what we want,” he said.
The proposal has 14 co-sponsors, among them Sen. Cheryl Hooker, D/P-Rutland, and Sen. Andrew Perchlik, D/P, Washington.
Perchlik said in a Friday interview he doesn’t believe the amendment will harm private property rights, but people do have a right to a clean environment and the state can regulate what’s being put into that environment.
Hooker said she believes the amendment will show the state has a responsibility to keep air and water clean.
