The price of building materials has risen dramatically during the past few months, on a scale people in the industry say they haven’t seen before.
“The price has basically gone up 400% since March of last year,” said Denis Bourbeau, president of Vermont Builders and Remodelers Association. Also, he owns Bourbeau Custom Homes in Swanton. “We were paying $400 per 1,000 board feet, and lumber hit, yesterday in the futures market, $1,675 (per 100 board feet), and that along with steel being triple the price, et cetera, we’re seeing price increases; shingles are going up 6% next week, siding is going up 10% — if you can get it.”
Materials are also harder to get, he said.
“I’m placing orders for entire-house lumber packages, even before I dig the foundation, and the lumber yards can’t fill the orders,” said Bourbeau. “So what they’re doing is, they’re filling the portion of the order they can and then your name is put in allocation for the next delivery, whenever that comes.”
He’s heard from multiple builders who say they’ve lost contracts when their clients’ appraisals come back at 80% lower than the cost to build.
“I have heard of some remodeling jobs being postponed due to costs,” he said. “You’ve really got to want it if you’re going to do it right now.”
Demand for contractor services remains high, though, he said. He was booked through 2021 fairly soon, and people he’s told have to wait until 2022 are fine with that, hoping prices will be lower. The projects that are going forward tend to be those where the client has an existing home they’re selling where the elevated price is offsetting the increase in new construction.
Anyone building in 2021 should add 15% to their lumber costs, said Kathy Beyer, senior vice president for real estate development at Evernorth, an affordable housing finance organization based in Burlington with projects across Vermont.
“Two years ago, I would have told you I could build a very nice building that meets high energy-performance standards for $180 per square foot, and now it’s $220 a square foot,” Beyer said. “And that doesn’t sound like much, but when you are building large multifamily buildings, that’s a lot of money, and it makes the economics really challenging.”
Malcolm Gray, a partner at Montpelier Construction, said many contractors are putting clauses in their contracts stating that the price of lumber might go up, and their estimates might change.
“Which is pretty crazy,” he said.
The pandemic is at the root of much of this, he said, but there are other factors causing other issues. Gray said certain parts are harder to find or taking longer to order. He said a lift of theirs had broken down on a job site a little while ago, and a part that would have been obtained in a few days took a few weeks to get.
He and others said the parts shortage, as well as some other building materials, have been harder to get because of the winter storm that ravaged parts of Texas in February. Gray said components of many building materials are made in the affected region, hence some of the shortages.
“What I’ve heard is pretty much all construction material is up,” said Josh Hanford, commissioner of the Department of Housing and Community Development. “I was looking at some reports, some national firms are quoting that lumber is up 280% from over a year ago. But I’ve heard you can’t even get a quote for PVC pipe that’s good for more than a few days, the prices are changing.”
He’s heard of some cases where the price per unit rose by $50,000.
With Vermont receiving billions in COVID-19 relief funds from the federal government, some are looking how to stretch those dollars amidst the rising prices.
“There’s a group that’s organizing a lot of the bigger developers and construction companies and having them get together and talk about strategies to coordinate on projects, pre-purchasing materials if they can, and instead of compete on these projects and drive up the cost, look at what’s realistic for their work crews and what they can take on in their different regions and try to not over-compete with one another, but collaborate on projects,” said Hanford.
He said the Vermont Housing Finance Agency is trying to pull those groups together, but nothing has been scheduled as of yet.
Patrick St. Lawrence, store manager at LaValley Building Supply in Rutland, said prices have been rising for some time, though it hasn’t slowed the store’s business much, as people are still buying other items.
“Slowly, but surely, it seems like everything is going up and no end directly in sight,” he said.
