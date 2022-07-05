CASTLETON — A former Castleton Select Board member’s appointment to the development review board came last week after accusations of bullying and call-outs over conflict of interest related to the Sand Hill Road development.
At the June 27 meeting, the Select Board voted 4-1 to appoint Mike Holden to a two-year seat on the development review board, with the one “no” vote coming from board member Mary Lee Harris, who defeated Holden in the 2022 Town Meeting Day election.
Board member Richard Combs made the motion to appoint Holden, while board member Robert Spaulding seconded it for discussion.
Harris objected to Holden’s appointment, then read a letter she’d drafted outlining why.
“The first DRB meeting that the abutting landowners were given notice on the Sand Hill project when someone asked about trucks and maybe tractor-trailers on the road he immediately spoke, directing at me, without being recognized, that we already have a milk truck on this road,” she said. “When I did not respond to him, as was the rules of the board, he said, and I quote, ‘I thought so.’”
The Sand Hill Road project was proposed in 2018 by Hale Resources. If built, it will be a 99-unit senior living facility on what is currently town-owned land off Sand Hill Road. The land was given to the town by Castleton University for the purpose of economic development. It’s been before the development review board a number of times and has drawn opposition from folks living on Sand Hill Road who say it’s not a good fit for the neighborhood.
Harris lives on Sand Hill Road.
“The next meeting of the DRB, when they went into deliberative session, my daughter and I were talking with (Combs) and were approached by Mike (Holden) in a bullying fashion, accusing me of not wanting what was good for Castleton,” said Harris. “When my daughter told him to show some respect to her 80-year-old mother he puffed up like a banty rooster and said, ‘You don’t know who I am, do you?’ She countered with, ‘No, and I don’t give a (expletive deleted).’”
She claimed that Holden continued to be loud as he left for his truck. She also accused him of bullying people who had handed out campaign fliers for her, and making comments to the effect of that the Sand Hill Road project was a done deal, and there was nothing anyone could do about it.
“I respectfully ask that the select board not appoint Mike Holden to the DRB at this time,” she said. “The board is in the middle of deliberations on the Sand Hill project and would have to rehash everything to bring him up to date. A person that has taken it upon himself to bully anyone that disagrees with him on this project can not be considered fair and honest while making decisions.”
She reiterated that she wouldn’t object to his appointment “on future matters, but do not feel that he should sit on the Sand Hill project matter.”
Combs said he recalls the conversion outside the DRB meeting that Harris references.
“I don’t recall exactly who said what or how it got started,” he said. I do know it wasn’t very polite. And that’s about all I’ll say about that one.”
He said he recalls Holden was involved in a loud conversation at one of the June development review board meetings, but he wasn’t sure who exactly was being noisy.
“I didn’t bully; I’ve never bullied. I will say I’ve never bullied you,” said Holden, to Harris, at the June 27 meeting. “I did ask you about the truck, and I had a choice to ask you because you were complaining about truck traffic up there and those were your exact words; you were worried about truck traffic going up to that development.”
He said he’s attended all of the development review board hearings about the Sand Hill Road project save one, which he planned to research.
“I feel that I can make an honest and fair decision for the town of Castleton in the best interest of the town of Castleton,” he said.
Select Board Chair Jim Leamy took issue with Harris’ statements.
“And all of this seems to relate to the proposed Sand Hill project,” he said. “I believe you recused yourself as a member of the board from participating or discussing this matter. You are now taking a position as a member of the board, and you are not recusing yourself. I find this extremely disturbing,” he said.
He noted that other board members have recused themselves when there’s an apparent conflict of interest, with some going so far as to leave the room entirely. He again called Harris’ remarks “disturbing.”
“I would expect that in the future anything involving this project, you please recuse yourself and leave the room,” he said, and referred her to the select board handbook.
Harris said she was using the Sand Hill Road project as an example, and that she could still speak on the issue after having recused herself.
“The thing that I’m asking right now is, he may not think it’s bullying, but when someone comes up to me, chest to chest, and saying ‘You don’t want anything good for Castleton,’ that’s bullying, in my mind,” she said.
The board, including Harris, then voted on Holden’s appointment.
“You continue to participate. OK, it can’t be forced upon you,” said Leamy.
The board then voted unanimously to appoint Laura Sargent and Don Wood to one-year terms on the development review board. Holden, Frank Johnson and Liz MacKay were likewise voted to one-year terms on the planning commission.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.