State Police say a convicted murderer who absconded from furlough last week was located at a house on Park Avenue in Rutland City Wednesday.
State Police said that they, their tactical support unit, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations located William Wheelock, 55, at around 1:55 a.m. and took him into custody without incident. He was transported to Marble Valley Correctional Center where he is being lodged.
Police have been searching for Wheelock since Feb. 5 after he allegedly removed his monitoring device. He had been living in Bellows Falls.
Wheelock was convicted of the 1987 killing of Danby resident James Brillon in an apartment in Ludlow. He was sentenced to serve between 21 and 99 years in prison.
Wheelock was released on furlough on Jan. 28 and was under the supervision of the Department of Corrections. Police said when Wheelock removed his electronic monitoring device, it alerted the DOC, who in turn contacted police.
Bellows Falls Police were made aware of this on Feb. 5 at 2:30 p.m. and went looking for Wheelock with the help of State Police. When they couldn't find him right away, the DOC issued a warrant for his arrest.
*This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.