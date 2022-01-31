CASTLETON — Last Thursday, Castleton University students, staff, and faculty funneled into the Casella Theater in the Fine Arts Center to kick off the new semester with the CU SeeMe Convocation.
The theme of this semester’s convocation was “Ride the Wave,” to match the 2021-2022 new student orientation theme, “Catch the Wave,” to welcome new students to get involved at Castleton.
The theme was created by CuSeeMe, a subcommittee of the Castleton campus Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee.
Kayla Laurie, program lead for the student orientation staff, or SOS, is a senior at Castleton, and spoke about the numerous opportunities Castleton has to offer.
“Whether your talents lay on the sports fields, in classrooms, or right here on Casella stage, there is plenty to succeed here at Castleton University,” Laurie said.
As she completes her final semester, Laurie spoke on how grateful she is for the programs she was involved with.
“My advice is to take every chance you get at Castleton, and ‘ride the wave’ of opportunities before the good ones pass you by,” she said.
Marisa Valent-Altland, Soundings program coordinator also encouraged students to “ride the wave,” of inclusivity and celebrate diversity, and introduced this semester’s program of events, showing a mini-documentary of “Hiplet,” an upcoming Sounding event.
More speakers included interim President Thomas Mauhs-Pugh, who spoke on the importance of seeing more than one side of things and being empathetic, by using door-handles and forestry as examples.
“Other differences are harder to navigate: differences of skin color, religion, ethnic heritage, economic status, gender, sexuality, handicapped condition, and other sourcely defined variables create a wonderful vibrancy in life,” he said. “But inhabiting and navigating these differences can be difficult — often much more difficult than changing building codes and adopting a certain door width or door handle, or wearing a mask during a pandemic.”
He went on: “What they have in common, however, is you have to see the challenges before you begin to address them, and engaging our diversity with sensitivity and respect is a critical first step to seeing the challenge. We must see before we can care.”
Ryan Boeke, president of Castleton’s Student Government Association, encouraged students to get involved on campus and to maximize their potential.
“I would not have been where I am today if I did not consistently go out and try new opportunities, and take chances,” said Boeke, detailing the various clubs and activities he took on over the past four years. “This is my story. I’m grateful for the opportunities and chances that Castleton University has given me, and I can’t wait to graduate come May. The time is now for you to create your own story.”
Tajae Edwards, president of Castleton’s student chapter of the NAACP, the first of its kind in the state of Vermont, also told students to get involved, and spoke on the importance of the NAACP and diversity, equity and inclusivity on campus.
Edwards is part of many organizations on campus, including the Vermont State College’s Anti-Racism Committee.
“Let me strongly say this; no student, faculty, or staff member should ever question if they belong here,” said Edwards. “Because regardless of your race, ethnicity, culture, gender, or sexual orientation, you have a place here. And you should feel that way. That shouldn’t even be an ask.”
Editor’s note: A version of this article also appeared in the Castleton Spartan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.