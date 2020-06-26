KILLINGTON — The head of the Killington Pico Area Association will be leaving in the middle of July.
KPAA Executive Director Mike Coppinger said Friday that his last day at the organization will be July 17.
“I was approached by a business owner to be the general manager of his company up here,” said Coppinger, who has been with the KPAA as its executive director for three years. “It was a difficult decision, but one that I made thinking of my family. It’s an opportunity for me to grow professionally but still work in the community of Killington. I’m still working with a lot of the same people I’ve worked with here.”
Previously, Coppinger was executive director of the Downtown Rutland Partnership, a job he held for 10 years.
“It’s bittersweet, because in the three years’ time I really feel like we’ve done some awesome things here, and I would love to continue to do that and see things through, but I could do that in a different capacity moving forward,” he said.
Coppinger said he can’t yet reveal his new job.
A Rutland native, Coppinger graduated from Rutland High School, attended Castleton University, and finished his higher education at College of St. Joseph. His first gig out of school was recreation director for Pittsford. He was then the director of parks and recreation for Killington. He then went to work for a mortgage company before joining the Downtown Rutland Partnership.
He said he went to the KPAA because at the time Killington was becoming a more active and dynamic place with Killington Ski Resort working on becoming a year-round attraction.
“It was an organization that was going through some changes, I was their first full-time director they had ever hired, it had been part-time people up until then,” Coppinger said. “It was an opportunity for me to start with a blank canvas and really create something that hadn’t been there before; that was exciting for me, and a passion of mine is to do something like that.”
During his time at the KPAA, he said he’s most proud of the work done to purchase the Welcome Center building.
“That had been a plan that was put together by the board of directors over 7 years ago and it was something the organization was never in a position to be able to pull the trigger for a number of different reasons,” he said. As a full-time executive director, Coppinger said he had time to better organize the KPAA and get it in a position to purchase the building.
“The challenge of this community is there isn’t any real sense of arrival, because you have the main thoroughfare of Route 4 and you have the resort way at the top and then you have the town offices down in the valley, this was a real opportunity for Killington and the business community to have a sense of arrival with this building right here,” he said.
He said he’s pleased with improvements made to the organization’s two signature fundraising events, the Killington Wine Festival and the Vermont Holiday Festival.
“I was able to grow our membership by about 25% from the time I started here as well as a pretty extensive sponsorship package which hadn’t been in existence before, so those two things really put us on a good financial course,” he said.
The KPAA board of directors would like to have a new executive director before Coppinger leaves, but it isn’t going to rush things, said KPAA President Hannah Abrams.
“We would love to have somebody in place before he goes, but I don’t know how likely that is,” she said. “Our motto is ‘to select, not settle,’ so it may take us a little time. We don’t want to just stuff somebody into the position, we want somebody who is going to be a great fit and can continue on with the great work he’s done and put their own touch on the organization.”
Since the position was advertised last week, the KPAA has had many applicants, she said. The board plans to call some of them and start arranging interviews. It’s still taking applications at board@killingtonpico.org
She said the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t appear to have affected people’s interest in the job.
She praised Coppinger for his work in securing the Welcome Center and increasing KPAA membership.
“He’s professionalized the organization,” she said. “He’s increased membership over his time here and he’s grown what was a small sponsorship program into something far more significant.”
