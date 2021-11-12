An article that ran on Nov. 9 about Wallingford officials being upset with a citizen contained an inaccuracy. Pat Pranger was appointed to the Select Board in 2019 to fill a vacant seat on the Select Board. She was elected to fill the balance of the seat in 2020. In March 2021, she lost the race for a two-year seat. In October, she was appointed by the board to once again fill a vacant seat.
Correction
Keith Whitcomb
Reporter
