An article that ran on Nov. 9 about Wallingford officials being upset with a citizen contained an inaccuracy. Pat Pranger was appointed to the Select Board in 2019 to fill a vacant seat on the Select Board. She was elected to fill the balance of the seat in 2020. In March 2021, she lost the race for a two-year seat. In October, she was appointed by the board to once again fill a vacant seat.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.