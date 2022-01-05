The Vermont Department of Corrections reported late Tuesday that four new incarcerated cases of COVID-19 were detected, one each at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland, Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans, Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, and Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.
The positive individual at Springfield was released prior to receipt of the positive result, leaving in Vermont DOC’s care three of the new individuals who tested positive.
“Our COVID mitigation strategies are working,” said Commissioner Nicholas Deml in a release. “While we cannot control the virus, we can mitigate its impact on those in our care. And, we are successfully doing just that. I appreciate the teams at Vermont DOC and the Vermont Department of Health for their around-the-clock work to protect our facilities, our staff, and Vermonters in our care.”
Statewide, five positive incarcerated cases and 37 positive staff cases currently exist across six correctional facilities, five field offices, and the Vermont Corrections Academy, the release states.
Families and friends of incarcerated individuals are encouraged to reach out to the Vermont DOC Office of Constituency Services with questions: https://doc.vermont.gov/information-inmate-families-and-friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.