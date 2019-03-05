MENDON — Christopher Corsones won a seat as moderator with 70 votes, defeating Rich Carlson, who received 49. All other candidates ran unopposed. Harold H. Rosenzweig was elected town agent with 107 votes. Richard Wilcox was elected to the Select Board with 114 votes. Nancy Bridge Merrill was elected delinquent tax collector with 114 votes.
— Keith Whitcomb, Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.