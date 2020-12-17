The county planning commission will be helping the state in cataloguing existing water quality data.
The Rutland Regional Planning Commission announced Thursday that it will assist the Department of Environmental Conservation from now through August
“We’ve got a range of water quality work that we do with DEC, this is a subset of that,” said Barbara Noyes Pulling, a planner with the RRPC.
The commission will look through existing data and update a database the DEC maintains on water quality projects, checking what’s been done and how others are progressing. This is to support the Vermont Clean Water Act by helping reduce the amount of phosphorus into the Otter Creek and Lower Lake Champlain watersheds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.