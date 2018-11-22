A Rutland couple have been walking the walk when it comes to opening their hearts and homes to others around the holidays.
For the past two years, Brad and Donna GoodHale, of Franklin Street, have hosted Sunday dinner for local college kids they’ve happened to meet. Thursday’s Thanksgiving dinner was no reason to break that routine.
Brad GoodHale said he and his wife began hosting students — mostly international athletes — for Sunday dinner after Donna’s godson Brandon came to live with them. He’d gone to Rutland High School, then to Mount St. Joseph Academy. People Donna’s godson met on the basketball team were invited over to dinner, they invited their teammates, and it snowballed from there.
“Every Sunday our table has anywhere from four to eight more people,” Brad said Thursday as he finished cooking side dishes.
“I have a turkey, a small ham, I got Brussels sprouts that I made with maple syrup and balsamic, stuffing, corn, cheesy potatoes, I got sweet potatoes, pumpkin pie, three-bean casserole, cornbread, apple pie and chocolate pie,” he said.
Brad has been a crime analyst at the Rutland City Police Department for 5 years. He was a dispatcher there for 6 years prior to that. He’s got no official connection to any of the colleges, but helps with Project VISION, an effort by the city to improve life around town.
“At Project VISION, I challenged everybody to set a few places at their table and invite some people,” he said.
He spent Wednesday night from 9 p.m. to midnight prepping Thursday’s dinner and was up at 6 a.m. to cook. Food was served, buffet-style, at around 1:30 p.m. Six students, plus daughter Caitlyn Hale, sat down to eat along with Brandon and Donna.
Brad said many of the students they eat with are from other countries or from far-off places like California or South Carolina.
“They’re here on scholarship, they have less means to go back and forth to home for the holidays,” he said.
Josh Watts, from Australia, is a freshman at Castleton University here on a basketball scholarship. He doesn’t get to go home often. “... just during the summer break and Christmas for a week or so,” he said.
He’s been to the United States twice in the past, but this is his first time in Vermont. He was aware of Thanksgiving and knew it mostly from movies he’s seen. “From what I see, the whole family comes together,” he said. At home, he said, that happens around Christmas time. Donna GoodHale, a photographer, said she had a similar experience when she was in college. She worked for a photographer at the time. “There was woman in the office that kind of took me in and had me over to their house for family dinners and to do stuff with them, and also just growing up there was always people at our table, always,” she said.
Oluwadare “Olu” Sowunmi, of the Bronx, New York, came to the area to attend Green Mountain College. He transferred to Castleton University and plays on the basketball team. He’s from New York City, though his parents hail from Nigeria. He said they would observe Thanksgiving, but it was never in the traditional sense.
Sowunmi said he would like to stay in Vermont after he graduates.
“Olu fell in love with Vermont,” Donna GoodHale said. “He’s from the Bronx. He doesn’t feel safe there per se, and he liked it so much he asked to stay with us last summer, so he lived with us, he didn’t go back to the city, he got a job, he learned to swim, he learned to ride a bike, he got his drivers license … .”
She said giving people roots in a place is giving them a reason to stay.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.