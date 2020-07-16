For their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Robert and Marlene Knapp got to celebrate in a special way: Together.
The two had been physically close but ultimately separated for weeks. Robert “Bob” Knapp, 84, was living at the Meadows of Rutland, an assisted living facility, while Marlene, 80, was living at their home in Rutland Town.
Bob said they hadn't seen each other since March. Marlene said they spent a lot of time on the phone, sometimes speaking 15 times a day.
“That's been the hard thing for me. Not being able to go in, with papers, discussing with him. Couldn't get to him,” she said.
Bob added, “You do what you have to.”
“There's been no real secret to how we manage, we just manage. … You have a situation here where you have no choice. You live with it and make the best of it,” he said.
Bob had gone to stay at the Meadows while Marlene was planning to return to her home country, Germany, to celebrate her 80th birthday and participate in a class reunion. But Marlene said her flight was canceled two days before it was scheduled to leave.
Marlene's trip was canceled as the flight was affected by the effort to flatten the curve of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
The virus outbreak in Vermont resulted in Gov. Phil Scott declaring a state of emergency which prompted, among other measures, a quarantine, keeping Bob and Marlene apart until Wednesday when they got together with a big cake and their daughter, Renee, at an outdoor table adjacent to the Meadows to mark their wedding anniversary.
The couple are unlikely to have such a long separation in the future as they are in the process of selling their home and moving into a condominium very close to the Meadows. Bob, who lost a leg about four years ago, said he's not sure when he'll leave the Meadows to move into the condo but pointed out that decision was up to him.
He added that he needed a little more help these days meeting daily challenges since he lost his leg.
Bob said the separation during the quarantine wasn't as bad as it could have been because Marlene had gone back to Germany at least once a year since they married in America when she was only 20.
“I said to him, 'I only marry you if you let me go every year, one time a year to my parents.' He kept his promise,” Marlene said.
Marlene said they met in a German jazz club where she met Bob, who was in the army at the time, in 1959. She said he drove her home in a car the night they met while her brother followed riding an Italian Lambretta motor scooter to chaperon.
Marlene described her experience living through World War II, as “Total, total war. Was in a bombed out house. I'm lucky I'm sitting here.” She said it was a big transition to come to America at the age of 20, not knowing anyone but Bob.
“It took a lot of guts. I didn't know what I was coming to. … He picked me up in New York. I remember the heat, much warmer than Germany. I just looked up, I went “Ooooh, I never seen anything like New York City,'” she said.
But Marlene said her mother-in-law embraced her like her own daughter right away which made a big difference.
Bob and Marlene got married in a Catholic church in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania. They lived in several areas of the United States while he worked for Sears and she raised their daughter and eventually entered the real estate field.
According to Bob, it was skiing, a hobby he pursued until he was 79, that introduced them to Vermont where they're lived for about 15 years.
On Thursday, the Knapps were being visited by their daughter, Renee, who primarily lives in Germany, like her mother had before Marlene met Bob.
Asked about how they stayed together for 60 years, Marlene said they “let each other do what we wanted to do.”
“We left each other freedom, and we worked though as a team, as a team. We did,” she said.
Renee added that she believed her parents took the oath of marriage very seriously.
“In comparison nowadays, one maybe makes a major mistake, and that's already a reason to have a divorce. That does not come into question for both of them,” she said.
The Knapps said what they were doing on Thursday afternoon, sharing cake as a family, was what they would do for the anniversary because they still needed to observe COVID precaution.
