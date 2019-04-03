BRANDON — The state Environmental Court has accepted a proposal that ends a dispute between the local insect control district and an environmental group.
Environmental Court Judge Thomas Walsh signed an agreement Monday between the Agency of Natural Resources, the Toxics Action Center and the Brandon-Leicester-Salisbury-Goshen-Pittsford Insect Control District.
The Toxics Action Center announced Friday that an agreement had been reached, but it had yet to be accepted by the Environmental Court.
The Toxics Action Center, over the summer, appealed a permit granted to the district by the Agency of Natural Resources allowing the district to spray pesticides in order to kill adult mosquitos. The Toxics Action Center claimed the district’s permit application wasn’t complete, as it didn’t contain a plan to monitor the long-term effects of the pesticide on human and environmental health. ANR declined to defend the appeal, leaving the cost of litigation to be paid by the mosquito district. The Toxics Action Center was represented in court by the Environmental and Natural Resources Law Clinic based at Vermont Law School.
The two sides attempted to negotiate an agreement throughout fall and winter, but those discussions fell through and the matter looked to be headed for a trial. The Toxics Action Center said Friday that supplemental filings made by the district actually satisfied many of the center’s concerns, and an agreement to end the matter was then reached.
According to the “stipulated facts” within the agreement, the district maintains that its original plan, filed with ANR, was adequate, while the Toxics Action Center maintains that the later supplemental filings should have been included all along.
The mosquito district is a municipal entity formed in 1979 to control the population of mosquitoes in its member towns. It receives some funding from the state, and the towns it serves. It also contracts with Proctor. The district came to be after a particularly bad year for mosquitoes, which at the time made national headlines. According to its website, the district works to keep mosquito populations down to protect human health.
It uses essentially two methods to control mosquito populations. One is a “larvicide,” a bacteria that attacks mosquitoes in their larval form. The state provides funding for this method, but not the “adulticide,” the pesticides uses to kill adult mosquitoes.
Toxics Action Center has said its main issue is with the adulticide and wants to see the district stop using it. Mosquito district leader, Ben Lawton, said in a previous interview this was the issue that led to break down of negotiations.
