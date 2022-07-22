BURLINGTON — A Vermont Superior Court judge has thrown out the state’s petition for an Extreme Risk Protection Order against Addison County Sheriff Peter Newton and for a relief from abuse request filed by his ex-wife.
The double ruling by Judge Kirstin K. Schoonover made public Friday morning resulted in the cancellation of the second half of the evidentiary hearing against Newton in Family Court scheduled for 2½ hours in the afternoon.
Newton was expected to put on his own witnesses to dispute the claims made by the state and the woman. The ruling means prosecutor Rory Thibault and the ex-wife’s lawyer, Cynthia Broadfoot, would be unable to cross-examine his witnesses.
Schoonover said Vermont law does not define what constitutes an “extreme risk,” thus the court must interpret that term. She said based on the exhibits and credible testimony during a July 7 hearing, she could not make a finding to support either request.
Schoonover said a threat Newton made about suicide to his ex-wife a year ago, nor a video the sheriff posted May 1 were enough to issue an order. During the video Newton said he was “worn out” and “exhausted,” and he no longer wanted to be sheriff, the judge wrote.
Newton said his ex-wife was out to ruin him as sheriff, but credits his therapist with saving his life and putting him in a good place, the judge said. Schoonover said there were no firearms displayed in the video, Newton made no reference to using any and he made no threats to harm himself or others.
Newton still faces two criminal charges of sexual assault, and one count each of unlawful restraint and domestic assault involving his then partner. The woman had an ongoing relationship with Newton, State Police said.
The ruling will have no impact on Newton being prohibited from possessing any firearms under the criminal cases, according to Thibault. He serves as the Washington County state’s attorney, who was asked to be a special prosecutor in the Newton case due to a conflict of interest.
“I think the opinion details the absence of case law on red flag laws,” Thibault said.
“The threshold for present and extreme degrees of risk were not present,” he said.
Newton, 50, of Middlebury, has denied the criminal charges. Judge John Pacht released him on a $100,000 unsecured bond on June 28. Pacht ordered Newton to stay away from the woman, her sister and two children.
Thibault, who is specially assigned to the case, had argued that Newton should not have access to any weapons.
Newtons’ arrest that morning in Middlebury was first reported by the Rutland Herald and The Times Argus online.
He also ordered Newton to not personally possess any firearms or dangerous weapons. Any department-owned weapons must remain locked away, Pacht said.
Newton has said he plans to continue to serve as sheriff doing administrative work, but Pacht blocked him from conducting any law enforcement duties.
Seven Democrats serving Addison County in the House of Representatives and two in the Senate have urged Newton to step down, as has Republican Gov. Phil Scott due to the criminal charges. Newton has declined and has turned the law enforcement portion of his office over to Patrol Sgt. Michael Elmore.
Elmore is one of two Republicans that are on the Primary Election ballot to replace Newton, who said this spring he would not seek re-election.
The case all began to unfold about 12:25 a.m. Feb. 26, when Middlebury Police responded to a 911 call from a woman at Newton’s apartment on Court Street.
Thibault has said based on the woman’s comments the night of the incident, there was no reason for an arrest. Middlebury Police documented what they saw and heard and urged them to sleep in separate rooms. The investigation was later turned over to Vermont State Police, who brought in an experienced criminal investigator from Franklin County to tackle the case, police said.
Newton had worked for Middlebury Police and the local state’s attorney, Dennis Wygams, leading both to step aside.
The woman for more than two months refused to cooperate in the investigation, but on May 18, State Police got a call that she was thinking about helping. She ultimately offered a statement on June 13, State Police said.
The criminal charges were filed by Thibault. The state also filed for the Extreme Order of Protection and Newton’s ex-wife filed a relief from abuse petition.
“Though Plaintiff testified that she has concerns for her safety due to the video and fears Defendant based on this and other evidence she feels represents a decline in his mental health, the Court finds her testimony to reflect an unspecified subjective fear rather than an objective fear of imminent serious physical harm,” the judge wrote.
“Defendant has never physically harmed Plaintiff or threatened to do so. He does not make any threat against her in the video, nor did she testify to him making any express or implied threats to her. The evidence presented does not establish by the preponderance of the evidence that Defendant has placed her in fear of imminent serious physical harm,” Schoonover wrote.
“Plaintiff has failed to meet her burden to obtain a relief from abuse order. The complaint is denied and the Temporary Order is vacated,” she wrote.
