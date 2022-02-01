BRANDON — A Superior Court judge has sided with the town in an open meeting law complaint filed against it by the former animal control officer.
On Jan. 28, Judge Helen M. Toor issued a decision on the town’s motion for a summary judgment in a complaint brought forward by former Brandon Animal Control Officer Margaret Kahrs, and her wife, Lee Kahrs, who is the former editor of the Brandon Reporter.
Margaret Kahrs was appointed animal control officer in January 2020. She and the Select Board spent several months revising the ordinance. In January 2021 the board dismissed Margaret Kahrs, claiming she hadn’t formed the necessary relationships to do her job properly. Margaret Kahrs disputed this, claiming town officials didn’t support her and retaliated when she asked too many questions. Both parties publicly agreed that they had different visions as to the role of animal control officer.
In August 2021, Margaret Kahrs and Lee Kahrs filed a complaint in the Superior Court asking the court to determine whether the state’s open meeting law had been violated by the town. They claimed elements of the animal control ordinance governing the role of the animal control officer had been removed without proper notice and hearings. The section in question is what’s been referred to as the “Eight Points Document,” which the town argued was a guidance document specifically for Margaret Kahrs, not part of the ordinance itself.
According to Toor’s decision, the following facts were not in dispute. Margaret Kahrs was appointed animal control officer on Jan. 27, 2020. She assisted the town in revising its animal control ordinance. In March 2020, Select Board Chairman Seth Hopkins and Selectman Tim Guiles were appointed to a subcommittee to work on revising the ordinance. On July 13, the board held a hearing on the proposed amended ordinance. Minutes from this meeting were posted to the town’s website.
After the meeting, Hopkins and Guiles sent a memo — the Eight Points Document — to the board, town manager, police chief, and Margaret Kahrs. The ordinance along with the document were posted to the town’s website before the July 27, 2020 board meeting where the revised animal control ordinance was adopted.
According to the court, Margaret Kahrs and Lee Kahrs claim the town violated the open meeting law by adopting the Eight Points Document as part of the new ordinance, failing to put it on the town website’s animal control section, and failing to enforce it as part of the ordinance.
“Specifically, Plaintiffs contend that the Town’s failure to include and enforce the Document constitutes a change made to the (animal control ordinance) without proper public notification under 24 V.S.A. § 1972. The Town does not dispute that the Document was made a part of the (ordinance). However, the Town argues that the Document is merely a recommendation, designed to assist in the implementation of the (ordinance),” reads Toor’s decision.
Toor wrote that the ordinance was posted in compliance with the law, that it was posted to the town’s website along with the Eight Points Document, and that both remain so.
“The facts also show that the (Eight Points Document) was created to aid the Selectboard in revising the (ordinance),” wrote Toor. “The (Eight Points Document) clearly provides a list of eight recommendations. There are no facts to support the assertion that the (Eight Points Document) was adopted as an ordinance. One of the eight recommendations was to adopt the ordinance; thus, the recommendations clearly were not part of the ordinance. Accordingly, there was no violation of the Open Meeting Law.”
“Obviously we’re disappointed,” said Lee Kahrs on Tuesday. "We thought we made a pretty good case and our argument was bolstered by letters from three Brandon residents who were at the meeting in July, when the ordinance was adopted, who were also under the same impression that we were, that those eight points were adopted as part of the ordinance.”
She said she and Margaret Kahrs respect the court’s decision.
“Hopefully, at the very least, since this has been… eight months of back and forth to get here, I hope the takeaway for the town is that they more clearly outline what their ordinances are and more importantly are not, once they adopt them, and that they make them more available to the residents and townspeople,” she said.
She said they spent their own funds on filing fees and represented themselves on the case.
Attorney Constance T. Pell represented the town.
