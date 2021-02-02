The Vermont Supreme Court, in a decision released last week, upheld the conviction of a Castleton man who was convicted by a jury in Rutland criminal court in March 2019 on sex charges — four of them felonies.
Scott M. Lafaso had appealed to the higher court because he believed his right to a speedy trial had been violated after he was arraigned on Sept. 11, 2017, but not tried until 18 months later.
The jury found Lafaso guilty of one felony count each of burglary into an occupied home and second-degree unlawful restraint and two felony counts of unlawful trespass into an occupied home. Lafaso was also convicted of a misdemeanor count of stalking and a misdemeanor count of interference with access to emergency services.
Lafaso argued, in his appeal to the Vermont Supreme Court, that he should be granted another trial because the trial court had allowed the jury to consider testimony he thought should be excluded.
In the decision, written by Justice William Cohen denied both of Lafaso’s arguments and allowed his conviction to stand.
The decision notes that Lafaso changed attorneys three times in about two months after his September 2017 arraignment.
Drawing a jury was delayed in September 2018 because there was no trial date and again in October because a change-of-plea hearing was scheduled for December 2018. That hearing was delayed until January 2019 when Lafaso’s attorney told the court that plea negotiations had been unsuccessful and the case would have to go to trial.
“I’ve been in jail for 18 months here. I would like to wrap this up. I’m trying to live my life here, not spend it all in jail here,” Lafaso told the court in January 2019, according to the decision.
The decision noted that Lafaso’s trial in March 2019 happened 554 days, or just over 18 months, from his arraignment.
However, Cohen wrote that the supreme court had to consider how the delay had affected a defendant, like Lafaso, and whether the responsibility was with the defendant or the state. Other factors include the reasons for the delay, the length and whether the delay had harmed Lafaso at trial.
Cohen said the court had found most of the delayed time was something for which the state had responsibility. The change of attorneys was attributed to Lafaso and Cohen said it was generally a touch call to determine the responsibility for delays due to attempts to negotiate a plea bargain.
The decision said in Lafaso’s case, the court was attributing the plea bargain time to the state, as they have for arguments about crowded courts, because the ultimate responsibility lies with the government and not an individual defendant.
Cohen wrote the request for speedy trial analysis did not favor Lafaso.
“(Lafaso) complained multiple times about how long the proceedings were taking, and we add these to our balance. But balancing those complaints with his failure to move for a trial or take other action, we cannot find that he aggressively asserted his right to a speedy trial,” Cohen wrote.
While the decision said Lafaso suffered harm from spending a year and a half in jail, the court found no evidence it harmed Lafaso at trial.
“(Lafaso) does not maintain that his ability to defend himself at trial was impaired in a specific way, such as the loss of exculpatory evidence or witnesses or the erosion of a defense witness’s memory,” Cohen wrote.
Lafaso objected to testimony at his trial that wasn’t excluded. At one point, a witness described him as being at “Marble Valley” and at another, she used obscenities.
The court found that the jury already knew that Lafaso had legal troubles in the past. Cohen wrote that some might not have knows that “Marble Valley” was short for MMarble Valley Correctional Facility.
The court also noted that if jurors took offense to the obscenity, it was more likely to be held against the witness who used it than the defendant.
Lafaso was arrested for entering the home of a woman twice without her permission. He held her down on the couch and the bed in her home and took her phone so she couldn’t call police.
According to the Vermont Department of Corrections online inmate locator, Lafaso was being held Monday at the Newport jail. He is eligible for release in September 2022.
