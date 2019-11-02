A little more than a year after his death, the courthouse where Judge Francis McCaffrey made his mark now bears his name.
McCaffrey, who was 82 when he died Oct. 27, 2018, became a judge in 1980. He was very involved in planning the Merchants Row courthouse that now bears his name. But the accomplishment for which many most appreciated McCaffrey was his development of the Rutland Drug Treatment Court, for which he volunteered as judge from the time of his retirement in 2004 until his death.
About 200 people, many of them lawyers and law-enforcement officers, sat outside the newly renamed Francis B. McCaffrey Courthouse on a brisk afternoon with strong winds to be part of the change.
Speakers at the event included Vermont Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Reiber, Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan and Rutland County State Sen. Cheryl Hooker.
Acting as emcee, Hooker told the audience the renaming process began when Judge Jean Coloutti and former Rutland County State Sen. Margaret Flory approached the Rutland County legislative delegation.
Rutland County Sen. Brian Collamore introduced the bill in the Senate and it received unanimous support, Hooker said.
The process became official when Gov. Phil Scott signed the proposed law and declared Friday to be Francis B. McCaffrey Courthouse Dedication Day.
Judge Cortland Corsones, who succeeded McCaffrey as the presiding judge in the Drug Treatment Court, noted that McCaffrey had become a judge in 1980, just a year before Corsones became a practicing attorney.
“Although I was regularly before him, I had no idea that he was a newly appointed judge. From day one, Judge McCaffrey was everything I had always hoped a judge would be. He was compassionate, understanding, empathetic and, most of all, fair. It did not matter who you were, private attorney, public defender, prosecutor, defendant, other litigant … he treated everyone with the utmost respect and dignity. It did not matter what walk of life you came from,” Corsones said.
Rita Whalen McCaffrey, widow of McCaffrey, whom she called “Mac,” said Friday was a happy day.
“I can just imagine Mac, saying to me, ‘Rita, this is big,’” she said.
Rita McCaffrey offered a different perspective on “Mac” than the lawyers who knew him as a colleague. To her, what was most treasured was “Mac’s presence and love of family,” She was one of several speakers who noted McCaffrey’s love of basketballs and she also noted “his Irish sense of humor that no one could quite figure out.”
One speaker had gone through the drug treatment court and told the audience that McCaffrey had changed his life for the better.
Judge Walter Morris noted that the judiciary was having a transitional time in 1990 when family court was added. But it was also a time when more women became judges and Morris, who like many of the speakers called McCaffrey “Frank,” said the judge was what might be known today as an ally.
“Frank was adamant and ironclad in his support for our female colleagues in that era, again, reaching out beyond what was necessary to the need, to the need,” he said.
Reiber said the justice system in Vermont was an institutions of strength that brings stability.
“Good and noble people work every day to deliver the promise of our Constitution. Today, I am very grateful for the opportunity to remember this great man, this great judge, Francis McCaffrey,” he said.
Donovan said when he was thinking about what he wanted to say Friday, he remembered McCaffrey’s license plate which said, “Pax” — Latin for peace.
“It is fitting that this courthouse is named after a man who sought to bring peace to so many in this community. Peace for those that suffer, whether they were victims of crime, those that struggled with addiction, those that suffered from mental illness, poverty or those that were incarcerated. Frank knew as Yeats would write, that ‘Peace comes dropping slowly’ for so many of us and so many that enter the courthouse,” he said.
