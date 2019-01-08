BRANDON — The driver of a tractor-trailer has been cited for leaving the scene of a crash after his attempt to drive through a covered bridge failed Tuesday afternoon.
Brandon Police said Charleston Antwine, 25, of Texas, was released from custody Tuesday and scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on March 4 to face the misdemeanor charge.
Town Manager David Atherton said people who witnessed the crash told town employees the truck tried to go through the bridge and had to back out after damaging it. He said witnesses noted the truck’s license plate number and helped police find it after it left the scene.
Atherton said the Sanderson Bridge, as it’s known, sustained a broken truss. Another truss was cracked. He said engineers have examined photos of the bridge and it’s safe to pass through, but he urged caution while workers are still looking it over.
Atherton said the damage is severe enough that it needs to be fixed, but he doesn’t yet know the cost. He spoke to the Herald a little more than an hour after the crash occurred at approximately 3 p.m.
He said the bridge has been damaged in the past by similar means, but this case is unusually severe. He said signs have been long been posted warning drivers of the bridge’s 12-foot clearance.
(0) comments
