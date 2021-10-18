A number of COVID-19 relief programs still are operating, according to the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets
One is the Vermont COVID-19 Arrearage Assistance Program which offers assistance to people about to be disconnected from their electric, landline telephone, natural gas, water or wastewater services. Vermonters impacted by the pandemic with bills more than 30 days past due can get up to $10,000 in help while businesses can get up to $50,000.
Oct. 24 is the application deadline.
Another is the Vermont Recovery Loan Fund, which offers loans of between $5,000 and $75,000 to private businesses and nonprofits who’ve lost revenue to the pandemic. The rates are 0% for the first two years, then fixed at 3%. Funds are available until they run out.
And then there’s the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Pandemic Response and Safety Program which provides grants to food processors, distributors, and farmers markets for pandemic respons-related expenses.
The deadline to apply is Nov. 22.
