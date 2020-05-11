The COVID-19 pandemic may affect staffing levels at the University of Vermont, according to UVM President Suresh Garimella.
On Monday, Garimella released a memo to the UVM community outlining the college’s financial situation. He wasn’t specific about what might happen with staffing levels in the email, or during a remote news conference held via telephone, and expressed that there’s still a degree of uncertainty.
He stated that the school already has taken some steps to keep itself financially healthy, including restricting all university-funded travel, imposing a hiring freeze, making budget cuts to administrative support staff and academic units, salary reductions for senior administrators, and delaying the borrowing of $30 million for a multipurpose facility.
“While these measures will help, the reality is that about 68% of UVM’s budget is directed toward personnel costs. Consequently, this most important budget line must be examined,” he stated. “As we are seeing at research universities across the country, including such wealthy private ones as Yale, Harvard, Stanford, and Princeton, maintaining our financial well-being may necessarily impact salaries and benefits as well as staffing levels throughout the university.”
Asked at the conference about specifics regarding potential staff reductions, Garimella said he can’t comment about those who have collective bargaining agreements.
“We are one of the state’s largest employers, and I take that responsibility very seriously,” he said. “I personally would like to do all we can to minimize the impact, especially for those at the lower end of the spectrum here. We have put in multiple measures in place such as hiring freezes and such, and as you might imagine, as a large employer we see a fair amount of attrition over time, so we might use some of that.”
He said there’s also been talk with employees about them working less hours or not working over the summer.
“These are voluntary options,” he said. “Our goal is to treat all of our employees with respect and care.”
He said the school will look to cut as many costs as it can before cutting personnel.
Much of the released statement addressed expected drops in fall enrollment.
“Even tried and true methods, such as using early-May admitted student deposit data as an indicator of fall class size, are no longer valid,” stated Garimella. “Recent national surveys say four-year colleges and universities can expect up to a 20% drop in enrollment and should not rely on deposits as a predictor of the number of students who will show up in the fall. More students are actively considering gap years, are choosing to stay close to home, or are holding seats but waiting to make a final decision.”
His statement noted surveys indicating that many students looking to attend college in the fall will be far less likely to leave their home states; a problem for UVM, which sees 73% of its undergraduates being from outside Vermont.
“Like in much of the Northeast, our population is aging, and the number of high school seniors in Vermont and throughout New England is decreasing,” Garimella stated. “Despite our undergraduate enrollment success in recent years, this changing demographic will challenge us in our effort to maintain the quality and size of our pool of applicants and, ultimately, our undergraduate class.”
Raising the price of tuition isn’t an option, he stated, “because we already have the fourth highest out-of-state tuition among public universities in the country, after only the University of Michigan, the University of Virginia, and the UC system.”
He noted that Vermont offers the third-lowest per capita support for higher education of any state in the US.
These were problems before COVID-19, which between the need to expand its IT infrastructure, refund room and board costs to students, and other expenses will have cost the school $8.7 million by June 30.
“Our budget certainly did not anticipate such new expenses,” he stated. “In addition, we expect to incur another $6.4 million in COVID-19 direct expenses as we prepare to welcome students back to campus in the fall. And we know there will be more expenses to come. Like an estimated $20 million in additional financial aid for cash-strapped students and their families, and significant new investment to help level the technology playing field for our neediest Pell-eligible students.”
He said in his statement that 73% of the school’s general fund expenses are covered by tuition.
“If we experience even a half of the enrollment decrease predicted by current national surveys, we will suffer a $26 million loss of revenue, or over 7% of our general fund budget,” Garimella stated. “Even if we experience no enrollment decrease and no shift from nonresidents to residents, we still have to address $15 million in immediate COVID-19 expenses and a $5 million recurring increase in the health care premium contributions we make on behalf of our employees.”
He stated that the school’s endowment can’t be tapped to help, as there are rules about how much can be withdrawn and many gifts came with restrictions on how they could be used.
