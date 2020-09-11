MONTPELIER — The COVID-19 pandemic that has disrupted nearly everyone’s lives during the past six months shouldn’t stop Halloween from being celebrated, though it will require some creativity, according to Vermont’s top health official.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said at a news conference Friday that earlier this week state officials did discuss Halloween and how it might play out this year during a global pandemic the likes of which hasn’t been seen since 1918.
“I don’t see that as a problem in Vermont now, but I do see it as an opportunity for everybody to be creative and think about how to do things correctly,” said Levine, after being asked about what strategy Vermont might take in light of media reports that Los Angeles had banned trick-or-treating to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Recent media reports suggest that the California city’s leaders have since walked back that plan.
“I would compare the state of Vermont to Los Angeles on just the one metric that’s important, which is the percent positivity rate and the amount of new cases,” said Levine. “There should, in appropriate locations, be some public health guidance or even public health recommendations regarding having or not having Halloween.”
Levine said Halloween activities that don’t involve large groups of people or close contact between individuals shouldn’t be an issue. Of course, Halloween is often celebrated with large parties and big groups of children gathering on doorsteps and porches.
“There are creative ways to do this, whether it be setting out the candy on a table and letting people know how much they can take or what have you,” said Levine. “Without giving you every detail of how I envision Halloween, I try to drive home the message that within the usual guidelines we give out on everything, there should be room for Halloween. People can still enjoy the holiday to a degree and still be festive and dressed up as they always are.”
He said he didn’t wish to joke about the situation, but everyone out for Halloween should wear a mask.
Earlier in the news conference, Gov. Phil Scott said he would extend the state of emergency, imposed back in March, to Oct. 15. He said the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order has led to Vermont having very low numbers of COVID-19 infections and deaths compared to the rest of the country.
He led the news conference talking about the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, saying that beating the COVID-19 crisis will require the same mindset Americans had following the attacks.
“But today in the face of a once in a century crisis that has taken the lives of almost 200,000 Americans, it’s also important to remember the determination and resolve we found in those days, weeks, and months following Sept. 11,” said the governor. “Because our country desperately needs to find that energy again. We need to harness the same care and compassion that allowed us to move forward then in order to get us through the deadly emergency we face today.”
He said the pandemic crisis won’t be over until a vaccine is developed and distributed.
It’s not clear when that will be, according to Levine, who acknowledged people’s fears that the vaccine development process will be marred by national politics. Levine said his department is keeping a careful eye on vaccine development efforts and that he’s heartened by pledges made by pharmaceutical companies and federal drug regulators that what’s offered will be safe and effective.
“I want to make it quite clear that Vermont’s health department is keeping a close watch on the vaccine development process to be sure that we can trust that politics do not trump science, and that when a safe and effective vaccine is available, we’ll be ready to deliver it to Vermonters quickly and equitably,” he said.
Levine added that the flu vaccine should be available soon and recommended everyone older than 6 months get it, as having the flu on top of COVID-19, or one after the other, if not devastating, likely would be unpleasant. He said practices aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus might also be effective against the flu.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.