The 13th annual Pink the Rink, a fundraiser at Spartan Arena, where the Castleton University Spartan Women’s Ice Hockey team raises funding and awareness to fight breast cancer, will be on Saturday but as with many events during the pandemic, there will be some differences.
The Spartans will still be wearing the pink jerseys they wear during the game instead of their usual green and white and many members of the “crowd” will be in pink, too. But they will be cardboard cutouts instead of the fans who usually cheer on the teams, which this year will include the Norwich Cadets.
Coach Tim McAuliffe said the players, their families, the Blue Line booster club and staff at Rutland Regional Medical Center were the driving forces behind preserving this year’s Pink the Rink event despite the changes to the season occasioned by COVID-19.
“At no point was it, ‘What a shame we can’t do it.’ Since the beginning it’s been, ‘How can we make it work?’ Obviously, the only x-factor was, would we play any games this year. Luckily we’ve been able to and as long as things go okay for the next couple of days, we’ll be able to get this thing going on Saturday,” he said.
While the Northeast Hockey Conference is not having a collective season this year, the Castleton team is still playing games, including against teams like the Cadets. Saturday’s game is not an exhibition game, but part of the regular season.
Fred Bagley, one of the founders of the Blue Line Club and a retired cancer surgeon, who was instrumental in founding the Breast Care Program at Rutland Regional, said he thought it was important for Pink the Rink to continue.
“There’s other diseases, breast cancer most notably has not gone away in spite of the pandemic. There are still people being diagnosed, having surgeries, having chemotherapy, having radiation, surviving, dealing with the issues of breast cancer, while there’s a pandemic cloud over everybody’s head,” he said.
Doctors, nurses and other health care providers and staff at the Rutland cancer center are continuing to treat patients during the pandemic, Bagley noted.
“We felt from the Castleton booster club perspective, and I know the women’s team felt, if there was any year, the Foley Cancer, the Breast Care program and RRMC, needed additional support, recognition and assistance, this was really the year,” Bagley said.
There are various efforts to raise money during the time of Pink the Rink most years, like selling chances to win gift baskets and raffles. This year, there will be a link on the Rutland Regional website and an auction of the pink jerseys worn by Spartan hockey players during the game.
The design of the jerseys is modified each year so any time a donor buys one, she or he is getting a different item.
Bagley said they knew they wouldn’t make as much money, but they hoped to “raise some spirits.”
“We weren’t going to let Pink the Rink die just because COVID is the No. 1 conversation on everybody’s lips this year,” he said.
Pink the Rink has raised almost $70,000 for the Breast Care program since it began.
Traci Moore, senior director of development and community relations at Rutland Regional, said staff at the hospital appreciated the dedication of the players and others at Castleton who were dedicated to preserving Pink the Rink.
There are a number of people who take a personal interest in the event and the cause, Moore noted. On Saturday, Kelly Campoli, a breast-cancer survivor, will be part of a puck drop at the game where her daughter, Katie Campoli, a senior at Castleton, will be a player.
Something else that viewers of the game will see is more than 150 cutouts in the seats of the Spartan arena. Bagley said they will be “literally, quote, ‘glued to their seats’ as we like to say, end quote.”
“We’re going to enhance the Pink the Rink experience by adorning our cutouts in the stands with pink scarves, pink jerseys, pink hats, pink boas, pink beads, pink gloves … anything we can get pink on our 155 ‘fans’ is going to be adding to the atmosphere,” he said.
Actual human fans will be able to watch the game livestreamed at littleeast.tv/Castleton online.
McAuliffe said he was pleased that this year’s jerseys, available for sale by auction, will have the players’ names on them.
He noted that will enhance their place in the legacy of the Spartan women’s hockey team and the members who got out on the ice for a good cause even though it was a difficult year for all team sports.
Bagley also noted there are no members of the team who are from Vermont.
“Not a single one. Every player is from somewhere else in New England, North America or, we have two from Great Britain. But these are young women who realize breast cancer is a universal disease,” he said.
Visit the hospital’s website at rrmc.org for more information about donating.
Visit www.32auctions.com/castleton-ptr to participate in the auction.
