CASTLETON — Boosted by coronavirus relief funds, the state announced Friday the awarding of approximately $3 million in grants to a host of community projects ranging from library accessibility to food shelf storage.
Ten communities in seven counties have been awarded $2.9 million in Community Development Block Grants, while five communities got $243,853 in block grants funded by the CARES Act, according to a statement from Gov. Phil Scott and the Department of Housing and Community Development.
Among the awardees was the Castleton Free Library, which got $100,000 to put towards a project increasing accessibility.
Library Director Jan Jones said Friday that the project has been needed for many years.
“Technically our building, by law, is accessible because we can theoretically deliver services from the inaccessible level to the accessible level, however people can’t come in and browse the adult collection at all, and there’s not an accessible bathroom in the adult collection so this has been a long time coming,” she said.
The project will create a small addition to accommodate an elevator, and the bathroom on the upper floor will be enlarged, she said.
The entire project is estimated at about $530,000, said Nancy Mark, president of the Castleton Free Library Board of Directors. Much of it comes from a donation made by a library volunteer, the late Denise Nangle.
Mark said it took the work of many people to secure funding for the project. She thanked Castleton Town Manager Mike Jones and the Castleton Select Board for their support, as block grant applications require the town to be the recipient. The staff at the Vermont Community Development Program were helpful as well, as was Castleton Zoning Administrator Jonas Rosenthal, who helped with the required environmental review. She also credited the Rutland County Regional Planning Commission for its assistance. Also helping with regards to funds was the Alma Gibbs Donchian Foundation, which pledged $25,000, and The Hills and Hollows Foundation, which pledged $5,000. The library Board of Directors is also committing $100,000 from the library’s investment fund.
“Things are looking promising,” she said.
The Town of Brandon received $30,844 for a feasibility study into renovations related to improving access at the Brandon Free Library.
Rutland City was awarded $498,000 for the Housing Trust of Rutland County to renovate the Immaculate Heart of Mary School, turning it into 19 units of permanent supportive housing for people who are homeless. It was reported last July that this is part of an $8 million funding effort. Attempts to reach a spokesperson for the Housing Trust were unsuccessful.
The other Community Development Block Grant awards were:
— South Hero, $28,725 to complete the planning and pre-development work for restoring the Old White Meeting House.
— Shelburne, $59,780 to the Shelburnewood Mobile Home Cooperative to assess the feasibility of developing 30 new lots.
— Westford, $60,000 to look into redeveloping the Pigeon Property.
— Burke, $350,000 to Gilman Housing Trust to rehabilitate 15 units of affordable housing and built eight new such units.
— Bridgewater, $400,000 the Bridgewater Area Community Foundation to renovate the former Village School into a community center and focal point for early childhood programs.
— Winooski, $450,000 for a 305-space town parking garage.
— Brattleboro, $492,920 to Community Development Support, Inc. to renovate the Emerson-DeWitt building.
— Bennington, $500,000 to Shires Housing to renovate seven units and build two more related to housing families that are homeless.
Community Development Block Grant awards supported by the CARES Act included:
— Bennington, $20,000 to Sunrise Family Resource Center for heating pumps that will improve air quality. The town also got $30,000 for a sub-grant to the Berkshire Family YMCA to pay for startup expenses, and $49,478 will go to United Children’s Services’ Head Start Program.
— Rockingham, $20,000 for the town to buy equipment supporting outdoor events at the Connecticut River Byways Waypoint Interpretive Center and for interior ventilation. Rockingham also got $25,000 for the Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance to buy equipment helping with social distancing.
— City of Rutland, $25,000 to BROC Community Action to enlarge the refrigerated storage areas for its food shelf.
— Brattleboro, $37,150 to Brattleboro Housing Authority for COVID-19 related operating expenses.
— Marlboro, $37,225 to the Marlboro Community Center to replace its heating and ventilation system.
“Continuing to support the housing and infrastructure needs of our communities is just as important now as it was before the pandemic,” stated Scott in a release. “These grants help us address the immediate needs of Vermonters, help communities plan for recovery and give them the resources to grow our economy. This year, the program will have even greater impact by funding projects that help communities respond to the pandemic and prevent spread of the virus.”
